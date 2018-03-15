Behavioral incident causes shelter in place at Tooele Junior High

Tooele Junior High School was briefly placed into a shelter in place after a disruptive student caused law enforcement to respond to the school Wednesday.

A student at the junior high school with a history of behavioral problems became belligerent and attempted to punch an administrator with a pen in their hand, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma.

Tooele City police officers intervened without further incident; no charges against the student were filed as of Wednesday evening.

“The shelter in place was lifted and all clear given after law enforcement arrived at TJHS promptly,” said a Tooele County School District Facebook post. “At no time were any students at risk.”

Following the lockout, there were rumors that a shooting or stabbing had occurred at the junior high school, Kalma said. Parents and community members called police and the school district about the shelter in place.

A shelter in place response requires students to return to their classrooms, where doors and windows are shut.