Being productive during COVID times helps with fear, anxiety

Today I want to talk to you about staying productive during COVID.

Far too often during this pandemic I’ve been tempted to snooze my alarms, pull the covers up over my head, and fall back to sleep.

On days I don’t work, sometimes I do sleep too much, I will admit it, but I’m learning how to keep busy. Honestly, it’s helped me feel better.

I don’t know if it’s this way for everyone but for me, but I have to be doing something in order to feel productive, or my anxiety is sky high. I’ve spent way too many of my days off in bed binge watching Hulu or reading a book all day when things needed to be done. We are all being conditioned to become lazy bums — I swear, but what are we going to do when or if things go back to normal? How are we going to adjust to that?

We need to stay productive now, so the transition will be easier.

About a month ago, I realized that even though the world is crazy right now, I need to try to maintain my life as normal as possible.

So, I began deep cleaning my house on my days off. This made me feel better. You never realize how much dirt there is in a house until you start moving things and scrubbing. This is completely off topic, but I love the feeling of a clean house with candles burning.

When I finished deep cleaning, I started organizing my clothes and gathering up some of them to give away. I am still working on this process but what keeps occurring to me is, what will I do when this is done?”

I don’t know what I’ll do, but I will do something productive.

Staying busy during this time is important. If we sit around watching the news living in fear, we won’t get anything done.

Fear can cripple if you’re not careful. That’s why I’m choosing to turn off the news and do something productive each day.

Maybe I will clean the yard next or create something amazing. Who knows?