Benefit family loses their mother

Michelle Fisher passes away ♦

The mother of the Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund recipient family passed away last night.

She came home from a care center last week with the hope of having one last Christmas with her family.

Michelle Fisher, 39, passed away from complications related to systemic scleroderma and pulmonary hypertension.

She leaves behind at her home in Tooele City her husband, Tyson, 38, and their two boys Wyatt, 14 and Winston, 10.

After being nominated by her coworkers at Sterling Elementary in Tooele, where she worked as a paraeducator, Michelle and her family were selected as the 2021 Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund recipients.

Michelle’s scleroderma flared up over the summer, but she returned to work when school started with hope that things would improve.

But her symptoms worsened dramatically, to the point of debilitating her to where she couldn’t walk or breathe. But she still came to work every day.

To make sure she could still come and help the students, Michelle purchased a motorized scooter to get around.

“You see, she (Michelle) is one of our many superheroes here at Sterling Elementary,” wrote her coworkers that nominated her and her family for the benefit fund.

In mid-October she was transported by ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

After 55 days in the hospital, her condition was diagnosed as terminal.

With kidneys failing, her lungs weakened, and her heart enlarged and filled with fluid, Michelle came home last week on hospice care to spend her last days with her family.

Michelle’s parents, Curt and Linda Sparrow, moved in with the family to help take care of Michelle and the boys.

Last week Tyson told the Transcript Bulletin that family friends, his coworkers at the Utah Transit Authority and others had helped a lot to make sure their boys would have Christmas.

His biggest needs were a ramp so Michelle could have some mobility in a wheelchair and help with medical bills from 55 days of hospital care, Tyson said.

The Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund will continue to collect donations for the Fisher Family, even after Christmas.

Donations for the benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity.

All proceeds will be presented to the Fisher family.