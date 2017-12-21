Benefit fund clock winding down

Time is running out for donations to be accepted for the 40th annual Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund. The deadline is Friday and generous donations have been received so far for the Randy Rasmussen Family of Tooele.

Rasmussen, 56, is temporarily in a wheelchair with a broken ankle and broken fibula. He has an undiagnosed condition that causes his legs to give out without warning. He is unable to work, and has been raising Justice, 15, Christian, 12 and Tatyanna, 11, since his wife, Callie, passed away in 2015 from an accidental opioid overdose. She had suffered from chronic pain for years due to four herniated disks in both her neck and back.

A front-page story in last Thursday’s edition explained the family’s needs. On Friday all donated proceeds and gifts will be presented to the family in time for Christmas. A story on the presentation to the family will be published in next Tuesday’s edition.

Held every Christmas since 1977, the benefit fund helps either an individual or family faced with a unique need or hardship. Individuals or families are nominated by readers and selected by the newspaper. Readers, businesses and organizations then donate cash or make other contributions. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas.

Donations for the family can be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s business office at 58 N. Main St., Tooele by Dec. 22. They can also be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074 or made online at gofundme.com/tooele-transcript-bulletin-fund.