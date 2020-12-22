Benefit fund collecting donations for Gibbs family

The Tooele Transcript Benefit Fund is still accepting donations to help the Gibbs family. The Gibbs lost their mother, Trisha, to COVID-19 on Dec. 6. Trisha was the primary caregiver for her son, Cayden, 20. Cayden is in a wheelchair due to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a progressive muscle-wasting disease. Jared, the father, works as a maintenance supervisor in Salt Lake City. The family also has two 17-year old twins, Dreya and Jaceton.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a registered not-for-profit organization which has been helping Tooele families and individuals every Christmas since 1977. All received proceeds are presented to the individual or family on or before Christmas. Donations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.