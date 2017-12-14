Benefit fund family dreams big, reflects on the holiday season

Editor’s note: Randy Rasmussen of Tooele and his children Christian, Tatyanna and Justice are the chosen recipients of this year’s Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund. Due to the family’s medical and financial challenges, they are in need of community help. Donations for the family will be accepted through Dec. 22.

Asking a couple of preteens what they want for Christmas can yield some pretty fantastic results.

Who wouldn’t want a laptop, the latest PlayStation or a new car for their parent after the family Jeep blows a gasket? Dreaming big is part of being young, when everything seems possible.

Randy Rasmussen’s three children — Justice, Christian and Tatyanna — are just as susceptible to big dreams as anyone else aged 15, 12 or 11, respectively.

What is more surprising is the simple requests that pop up when you drill down for the smaller wishes. In addition to those bigger wishes, Tatyanna settles on a simpler request.

“My biggest wish is a picture frame,” she said.

When asked why, Tatyanna said she wants the frame to hold pictures of her adoptive mother, Callie Rasmussen, who passed away in June 2015 from an accidental opioid overdose.

Introspection is balanced by enthusiasm for Justice, Christian and Tatyanna, who were full of energy Wednesday evening in their rented Tooele home. Christian and Tatyanna are excited about starting at the new Sterling Elementary School on Jan. 2 and talk over one another throughout the interview.

Justice, who was born with a chromosomal deletion, is non-verbal but good at expressing what she wants, whether it’s posing for photos, borrowing the photographer’s camera or showing off school work.

“Justice is our arts and crafts girl,” Randy said.

She likes using colored pencils to complete pictures in coloring books, according to Randy. Her favorite television shows include Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants and Bubble Guppies.

Christian likes video games and has a PlayStation 3; he’s looking to add to his collection of games or grab another controller, preferably in his favorite colors of red and blue. Aside from that, Christian — and his dad — have an affinity for science, especially rocks and minerals.

In the Rasmussens’ living room, there’s a glass case full of interesting mineral formations and rocks.

“When he started getting encouraged in science, Dad went off and got crazy on getting rocks and stuff,” Randy said.

In addition to her big — or important — wishes, Tatyanna said she likes dresses and would like a pair of low heels, especially in her favorite colors of red, pink or purple.

Even when pressed, Randy refuses to come up with a list of needs or wants for himself this Christmas, aside from the three kids having a good holiday.

Aside from a family Christmas dinner, the family doesn’t have any major set traditions for the holiday, according to Randy. It’s still a tough time of year, with the loss of his wife still fresh on his mind.

“It hasn’t been the same for me the past three years,” Randy admits.

Luckily, things are looking up for Randy on one front — the doctor cleared him to begin moving on his healing legs. Randy broke his left foot and right fibula in separate falls within weeks of each other and he was confined to a wheelchair.

Now he’s able to walk around the house, and even outside with the aid of a walker. Randy said he’s about 85-percent healed from the injuries that laid him up for several weeks.

A major source of support for Randy during his difficulties has been the Tooele 6th Ward church. He said a friend from church has helped take the kids to school and he’s found support in others who have lost their spouse.

“It’s one of the most welcoming churches that I’ve ever been to,” Randy said. “We moved over here after my wife passed away and started going there and it’s like they’ve adopted me and the whole family.”

Now a single parent to three children, Randy is hoping to give his kids a great Christmas on survivor benefits and a monthly subsidy for Justice. He isn’t able to work full-time due to the care Justice requires and a part-time job was derailed by his recent injuries.

With a little support from generous readers and the Tooele County community, it might just be possible to give the Rasmussen children the Christmas they deserve.

Due to the Rasmussen family’s medical and financial challenges, they were selected as recipients of this year’s Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund. Started in 1977, the fund’s purpose is to fill a unique community need. It is entirely funded by newspaper readers and citizens.

Donations for the family can be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s business office at 58 N. Main St., Tooele by Dec. 22. They can also be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074 or made online at gofundme.com/tooele-transcript-bulletin-fund.