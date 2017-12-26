Benefit Fund family overwhelmed by generosity of readers, citizens

Christmas came early for Randy Rasmussen and his family, with a visit from the Tooele Transcript Bulletin.

The 40th annual Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund gathered more than $800 dollars in gifts and exceeded $5,200 in total donations for the Rasmussen family, which was presented last Friday.

An emotional Randy said he was shocked by the generosity from the newspaper readership and Tooele County.

“Something I wasn’t expecting to happen this year.” he said. “Before I found out about this, I wondered how we were going to have anything.”

Donations from the community allowed Randy’s three adoptive children — 15-year-old Justice, 12-year-old Christian and 11-year-old Tatyanna — to have their Christmas wishes met, both big and small.

Tatyanna said she was shocked to see the help the family received from the community to make their Christmas special during a difficult time, with a front room at their home on 4th Street full of donated gifts.

“It’s been tough for us, especially tough, tough,” Tatyanna said. “Looking at all these, it’s amazing. It really is.”

For Christian, his succinct response belied his true excitement after opening one of his big gifts from the benefit fund.

“It was awesome,” he said.

While Justice is non-verbal due to a genetic condition, she was clearly excited for her presents as well, which included a camera. Justice was clearly fascinated by the Transcript Bulletin’s photo equipment brought to the home for the stories on the benefit fund.

Prior to the benefit fund, Randy and the children had been experiencing a string of difficult situations. Randy’s wife, Callie, passed away from an accidental opioid overdose in June 2015 after suffering from chronic pain for years, and he has been raising the three kids alone.

As a single parent, Randy isn’t able to work to be available to care for Justice, who was born with a chromosomal deletion. Due to her condition, Randy needs to be available to assist with her care and isn’t able to work full-time.

Randy was laid off from his full-time job with Varian Medical Systems around the time Callie passed, and his job was moved to California. The Rasmussens lost the house to foreclosure and have been renting ever since, including their current home in Tooele.

A part-time job at Deseret Industries fell through for Randy after he suffered a broken left foot, followed by a broken right fibula. Randy was wheelchair bound for several weeks and unable to work after suffering the injuries, which were the result of an undiagnosed condition that causes his legs to give out and send him tumbling to the ground.

With Randy unable to work due to his medical challenges, the family has been living off of survivor benefits and an adoption subsidy from Justice.

Randy and Callie adopted Justice and her older brother, Zach, after their biological mother struggled to provide care for Justice due to her condition. Randy and Callie are Zach and Justice’s biological grandparents and adopted them to keep the family together.

Christian was taken away from his mother due to a drug problem and was eventually adopted, along with his sister, Tatyanna, by Randy and Callie after a prior arrangement with the Rasmussen’s daughter didn’t work out.

Despite the challenges of the past few years, Randy said the family has been helped and understood by the Tooele 6th Ward church and he was blown away by the broader Tooele County community caring about his family.

“Since we moved into this house, after my wife passed away, the community has just embraced us,” Randy said.