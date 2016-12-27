Benjamin Junior Peasnall (Benny) 67 of Grantsville, Utah, passed away in his home in Tooele on Dec. 22, 2016, after a long battle.

Benny was born in Tooele Utah on March 27, 1950. As a young man he proudly joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he received the Purple Heart, the Navy Commendation Medal and the Bronze Star for his action in Vietnam.

He enjoyed the outdoors and could regularly be found in South Willow Canyon. He was also actively involved in his local VFW.

Benny is survived by two of his children, Arthur Benjamin Peasnall and Lena Marie Pendleton, his three grandchildren, Franklin Dylon Peasnall, Heaven Leigh Patterson, and Creighton Orion Patterson. His sisters Deanna Jane Peasnall and Sharlene Thelma Henwood, brother Arthur James Peasnall (Butch), many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Benny is preceded in death by both of his parents, Arthur Benjamin Peasnall and Thelma Jane Peasnall (Hunt). His brothers Frank Marvin Peasnall and Richard Norman Peasnall, and his son Jason Lee Nafus.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family of Benjamin J Peasnall wishes to thank all his amazing nursing staff at Canyon Home care and Hospice.