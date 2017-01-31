Bennie H. Poole

Bennie passed away on Jan. 25, 2017, in West Valley City, Utah. His son Jerry was by his side.

Bennie was born in Arkansas County, Arkansas, to Francis A. and Della Dupslafe Poole on Sept. 11, 1924. He married Marie C. Boyd on May 24, 1943. They celebrated their golden anniversary with family and friends in Tooele, Utah in 1993.

He served in the U.S. Army and was in Europe during WWII. He was awarded five Bronze Stars for campaigns in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. He also received the Good Conduct Medal. He retired from U.S. civil service in October 1980 at Tooele Army Depot.

Surviving are his son, Jerry (Pat) Poole; daughter Pam (Walt) Bussard; grandchildren Michael Bussard and Stephanie Poole; step-granddaughter Coleen Sootsman-Eicher; great-grandchildren Mikey Bussard, Dacho Cathlique, Melissa, Nicole and Jeanne Bussard, Sierra Morris, Morning Star, Anna and Isabella Cathlique and step-great-granddaughter Adelle Eicher.

He was preceded in death by his wife; father; mothers; sisters Sybil, Sylvia, Nadine, Frances and Betty; brothers, Vernon and John and great-grandson John Benjamin Poole.

He was a life member of the DAV. He was a member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Elks and Moose Lodges, as well as the American Diabetes Association and Tooele Senior Center.

He requested no viewing and funeral service. He wanted his remains to be cremated as his wife before him. Bennie and Marie’s remains will be intered at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, Michigan. A Military Honor Guard will preside.