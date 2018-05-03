Benson Grist Mill gets new water wheel

There’s a new big wheel at the Benson Grist Mill.

A newly constructed wood and aluminum water wheel has been installed on the west end of the gristmill building in time for the mill’s 2018 season opening on Saturday.

The new wheel replaces a worn out wooden wheel that had been turning at the mill for about 19 years, according to Karl VanDyke.

VanDyke, a retired millwright foreman for Anaconda Mine, led the efforts to replace the old wheel.

“I’m more excited about wheels than gristmills,” VanDyke said. “Wheels powered industry in this country for years.”

The new wheel that VanDyke built is 20 feet in diameter and constructed from Douglas fir and aluminum. The previous wheel was 14 feet in diameter.

The circular frame consists of 142 pieces of wood strips, each of which measure 1.5 inches by 1.5 inches and 12-feet long. The wood pieces were kept in Stansbury Park’s Millpond until they soaked up enough water to make them pliable.

VanDyke said he constructed a device to help bend each wood piece with the proper curve to fit together to make the wheel.

The circular wood frame holds 16 buckets, each with the capacity to hold 25 gallons of water. Young Sign Company sold the county the aluminum at half price and bent each bucket into rough shape, according to VanDyke.

VanDyke then finished shaping the buckets and attached them to the wheel.

Hexcel Corporation’s industrial supply business in West Valley City donated ball-bearings for the wheel assembly.

The whole wheel cost the county less than $2,000 to construct and install, according to Mark McKendrick, Tooele County director of facilities management and parks and recreation.

“Between donated labor and materials, and using some things we had laying around, we spent less than $2,000,” McKendrick said.

Back when the gristmill was first founded, the water wheel was powered by water coming off of the dam from the Millpond. Today, the wheel is powered by water pumped via a sump pump in the basement of the gristmill building, according to VanDyke.

“As the water comes off the wheel, it drains back into the basement and is pumped up to the wheel again,” VanDyke said. “We are reusing the water and the water level in the basement stays the same.”

Along with constructing the wheel, VanDyke and other gristmill volunteers also built a wheelchair accessible pathway that follows a circular route past the water wheel.

A spotlight set low and aimed up at the water wheel casts a shadow of the turning wheel on the gristmill building at night.

“I wanted a wheel that was large enough to be visible from the road,” VanDyke said. “I wanted it to catch people’s attention.”

First built in 1854, the gristmill building today is considered one of the most intact pioneer-era industrial structures in Utah. And now the gristmill is home to the largest turning water wheel in Utah, according to Van Dyke.

After it closed in the 1940s, the gristmill structure fell into disrepair. However, in 1983 a volunteer committee set out to save the structure.

The volunteers obtained the property from Terracor, the original developer of Stansbury Park. Next, they removed debris, restored the exterior of the gristmill building, and strengthened its foundation.

In 1995, overwhelmed by the number of people using the building and concerned about liability, the volunteer committee asked the county commission to take over the facility.

Along with the historic gristmill building, the mill also features several historical buildings including a blacksmith shop, a family cabin, and functional replica of a gristmill.

The Benson Grist Mill is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The season for visitors and residents runs through the end of October. It is located at 325 state Route 138, Stansbury Park.

The facility is available by reservation for weddings, receptions, reunions and other events.