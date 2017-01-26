Best of the West Chili Cook-off set for Saturday

The second annual Best of the West Chili Cook-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Deseret Peak Complex.

Chili made for that event will also be served as one of the concession items during the Western Music and Songwriters Series from 7-10 p.m. at Deseret Peak.

Tickets for both events are currently sold out. However, last-minute seating may be available Saturday afternoon. For seating availability, call Tyler Guy at 801-865-0174

“Last year it didn’t take long to fill our roster of contestants for the chili cook-off competing for the championship trophy and bragging rights to be the Best of the West Chili in Tooele County,” said Cindy Elton of the Tooele Bit ‘n’ Spur Club.

This year’s judges for the chili cook-off include Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne and his wife Renee, who is principal at Northlake Elementary; Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall and his wife Coreen; Jared Hamner, director of the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce, and his wife Suzanne; and Holly Crowley-Rabanne of the Miss Tooele County Scholarship Pageant.

Elton said judges were selected based on their experiences handling hot issues, chaos and putting out flammable substances. Marshall also worked as a fire chief in Grantsville. The judges will grade 16 varieties of chili on Saturday. All contestants will receive a Best of the West Chili Cook’s apron.

Chili will be available for purchase during the Western Music and Songwriters Series. The 2016 Bit ‘n’ Spur Rodeo Royalty also will be selling tickets for several drawings held throughout the performance. Money earned will help fund the Junior Riding Club.

Elton said other fundraising activities have not been as successful as partnering with the Western Music and Songwriters Series.