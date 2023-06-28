Bette (Betsy) Bodrero, 77, of Ephraim, Utah, passed away peacefully June 27, 2023. Betsy was the second child born to Lamar and Muriel Larsen and grew up in southern Idaho. After high school, Betsy attended Ricks College (now BYU-I) then Utah State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and English. She met and married Dennis Bodrero in Logan, Utah, and worked as an elementary school teacher for a year while he finished his degree.

After living and working in California for a short while, the couple returned to Utah and eventually settled in Tooele, where they raised their family. Betsy said her greatest blessing in life was to be a mother. To spend more time with her young children, she opened the Peter Rabbit Preschool. In the late 1980s she returned to the classroom where she taught kindergarten and first grade until 2013. She often referred to her students as her “celestial people.”

Her beloved Dennis passed away in 2000, and after Betsy retired, she moved to Ephraim, Utah, to be near family. Betsy loved reading, gardening, telling jokes, visiting with friends, and serving. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and had served in many callings in the Church. In addition, she was active in the community and had been a member of and served in the American Association of University Women, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, the Utah Federation of Republican Women, the Tooele County School Board, and later, the Ephraim City Library Board.

Betsy was predeceased by her parents Lamar and Muriel Larsen, brother Norman, and husband Dennis. She is survived by her sister Vivian; children Mindy (Dave), Jonathan (Sheryl), Danielle (Craig); and her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11 a.m., in the Ephraim LDS Ward Chapel, 723 S. 100 East. There will be a viewing that morning from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A short graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 8, in the Tooele City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Betsy would have appreciated a donation to one of her favorite charities: Sanpete Food Pantry, Utah Food Bank, Best Friends, Humane Society of Utah, or other worthy causes.

Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook www.maglebymortuary.com.