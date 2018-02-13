Betty Elaine Iverson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at the young age of 90 on Feb. 8, 2018, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born Aug. 25, 1927, to Delbert C. Hammond and Marcella Kirk Hammond in Tooele, Utah, where she lived nearly all of her life.

She married DeVon Iverson on Sept. 15, 1945. Their marriage was later solemnized for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.

They had three children: Tommy Iverson (West Jordan), Pat (Mike) Ruiz (Tooele) and Scott Iverson (Tooele); a special daughter-in-law, Marsha (Bruce) Keemer (Sandy); seven grandchildren: Lisa (Rick) DeSimon (Tooele), Kimberly (Kevin) Connelly (Tooele), Sandy (Brian) Christensen (Willard), Brian (Marcie) Iverson (Provo), Brett Iverson (West Jordan), Ashlee Iverson (Tooele) and Tyler Iverson (Tooele); 17 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; older brother, Dean; her husband, DeVon; and great-grand children (twins), Chloe and Kennedy Connelly.

Her greatest joys in life were being there for her family and doing things for others. She loved to entertain, decorate her home for every occasion, and working in her yard was a great delight for her. She loved having her grandchildren visit and was happiest when they came to see her. She would cook up a feast for them, whether they were hungry or not. She loved to cook. She had a knack for baking that she shared with everyone.

She grew up in Tooele, and extended her arms of friendship to many. Those friends and classmates became her friends for life. She made many friends when she worked at the Tooele Valley Hospital, which she loved to invite to her home. Once a friend of Betty’s, always a friend! She loved her new family and friends at Carrington Court Assisted Living, which she called her home for the last three years. She was always making them laugh with her rhymes and humor. Betty will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity of always lending a helping hand.

Betty will be greatly missed by those who had the honor and pleasure of knowing her, whether it be family or friend.

A viewing will be held on Feb. 15 from 10-11 a.m. at the Skyline Ward Chapel, 1100 E. Skyline Drive, Tooele, with graveside services following immediately after. Interment will be in the Tooele City Cemetery.