Betty June Lee passed away at age of 87. She died comfortably thanks to Rocky Mountain Hospice Care at the home of her daughter Cheryl Hansen, on Sept. 22, 2020, in Tooele, Utah. Betty was born to Vernon Richins and Virginia (Ball) Richins on Feb. 22, 1933, in Sulphur, Humboldt, Nevada.

Betty grew up traveling the tracks of the Western Pacific Railroad across both Nevada and California; her father and later her husband both worked for the Western Pacific Railroad. When they lived close enough to a town, she attended schools in Nevada and California; mostly in Susanville, California. At the ripe age of 16 she was burning trash behind the Red Rock Section House located south of Doyle, California. The smoke became so thick behind the section house it drove a young man by the name of Robert E. (Bob) Lee down off the railroad signal pole he was working on. That fire started a romance that lasted for the next 62 years. On Feb. 25, 1950, Bob and Betty were married in Reno, Washoe, Nevada. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on Feb. 24, 1979. She held various jobs throughout her life, including school bus driver, receptionist, gas station attendant, and manager of a fitness center. She was a beautiful, kind, and gracious lady!

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her two sisters, Dorothy (Richins) Vaughn and Veda (Richins) Knight. Betty leaves behind her best friend and daughter Cheryl Hansen (Robert); four grandsons Cord, Drew (Emily), Ty (Gigi) and Clint Hansen; great-grandchildren Ashton, Georgia, Sebastian and Cheylynn Parker (Cord), Lois, Ruby, Peter and Danial (Drew), Brayden (Clint); and two great-great-grandchildren Mason, Sawyer Hansen (Kinzi Svedin).

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a viewing (masks required) from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah. The viewing will be followed by a graveside service only (masks required) at the Tooele City Cemetery.