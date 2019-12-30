Our lovely and sweet mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend, Betty Quintana Martinez, 83, passed away peacefully, just before midnight Dec. 24, 2019, surrounded by her children. Since Mom was a devout Catholic and such a good person, we believe our Lord wanted her home for Christmas.

Betty was born July 8, 1936, to Fausto and Ramoncita Quintana in Costilla, New Mexico. She had one brother, Conrado; and one sister, Celsa; she was the baby of the family. That being said, she admitted, she was spoiled. She grew up surround by many aunts and 50 first cousins. She attended schools in Costilla, graduating with honors. She moved to Salt Lake City with of her two best friends after graduation. She lived in the Avenues and worked at Holy Cross Hospital as a Candy Striper (Aide).

She married the love of her life, Michael Martinez, on Aug. 31, 1957. They were married for 53 years, until Mike’s passing in July 2010. They made their home in Grantsville. Together they had five children, Pauline, Mike, Mary, Ann, and Fran. Betty was an active member of St. Marguerite Catholic Church. She taught catechism in her home for numerous years and served on the church counsel for a few years. Betty loved children; her favorite job was working as a bi-lingual aid at Harris Elementary School. She retired from the Tooele County School District.

Betty was a very talented artist; she painted beautiful paintings for all her children and family members. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and taking care of her flowers. Pink roses and peonies lined her yard; they were her favorites. Pink was her favorite color and she loved apple pie. She made the best tortillas and tamales.

Betty’s grandchildren were her pride and joy. She would “light up” when any of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would visit. You could just feel her love for you.

Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband Mike; parents; brother Conrado Quintana; sister Celsa Quintana; son-in-law Victor Graham; brothers- and sisters-in-law Fred and Mary Martinez, Pricilla Martinez; many cousins and nephews.

Betty is survived by her children: Pauline Graham – Tooele, Michael (Terri) Martinez – Tooele, Mary Martinez – Grantsville, Ann (Chet) Rinehart – Soda Springs, Idaho, and Fran (Eric) Herman – Grantsville. She is also survive by her grandchildren: Victor Graham – Salt Lake City, Carla (Tino) Martinez – Salt Lake City, Brian Graham – Tooele, Anthony Martinez – Boise, Idaho, Chuck (Camille) Johnson – Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Bobby Carrillo (Macy) – Idaho Falls, Idaho; nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law Wyona Quintana – Ogden, Ruben and Raphaelita Martinez – Tooele, Abel Martinez, Teresa Whitney, Johnny Martinez, Joe and Carol Martinez – all of Canon City, Colorado; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be dearly missed.

A very special thank you to Sara from Home Instead, Nicole, James, Luann, Melanie, Patty, Sammie, and the aids and nurses from Rocky Mountain Care for taking such good care of our mother.

A viewing and Holy Rosary will be held Jan. 1, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at St. Marguerite Catholic Church in Tooele. Funeral mass will be held Jan. 2, at 11 a.m., with a viewing one hour prior. Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband Mike at the Grantsville City Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the church.