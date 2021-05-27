Beverly Jean White

1928-2021

“A Pioneer in Women’s Rights”

Our dear mother passed away May 24, 2021, in Taylorsville, Utah, of a long well-lived life. She was 92 years young.

“Bev,” as everyone knew her, was the oldest of three children. She was born to Helene and Gustave Larson on Sept. 2, 1928, in Salt Lake City. Her early years were spent frolicking on Dresden Place near Trolley Square. She and her friends often played hide and seek in the trolley car barn on the corner of 700 East. She loved it there. She made many meaningful lifetime friends in her early youth. She affectionately referred to them to the very end.

Her mother Helene suddenly died when Bev was only 12 years old. Bev’s teenage years were spent living with her aunt Margret and uncle Dunn in Tooele. She graduated from Tooele High School with her “Horrible 13” girlfriends. There she met Floyd and was married in 1947 after he returned from World War II. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They had five children and were married for 55 years.

Life was always an adventure for Bev. The original “multitasker” she wrangled five young children from birth to college graduations and marriages, a never-ending church schedule, and was always passionate about her politics.

Bev loved every aspect of the political spectrum. She helped elect Floyd to the City Council and her father-in-law Bish White to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. She was proud to be a Democrat and there has never been a moment in her life she hasn’t loved this great county. An American flag has flown in her front yard for decades. The neighbors affectionately called her home “The Whitehouse” at 122 Russell Avenue.

She became Utah’s longest serving woman legislator in the House of Representatives. During those 22 years she was chairwoman of the Social Services Committee and sponsored the ERA Amendment in Utah. That was an exciting year, especially for Dad. She was Utah’s first woman to be appointed to the Board of Pardons at the Utah State Prison. Bev was the first woman to receive the distinguished Eleanor Roosevelt Award in Utah in 1994. Bev has attended more National Democratic Conventions than any person in Utah’s history. She became an expert on everything from hazardous waste to the hospitalization needs for all Utahns. She later helped establish Utah State University’s satellite university in Tooele. The school awarded her an Honorary Bachelor of Arts Degree in 2017. Bev championed every worthy cause. Bev did it all being an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her mission is now complete.

In her spare time Bev loved to golf and take an occasional horseback ride with Dad!

She is survived by her children Susie (John) Morris, Douglas (Carolyn) White, and Wendy (David) McCleery; her brother Steve (Cheryl) Larson; daughter-in-law Erin Petrizzo; and 13 happy and appreciative grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. Her husband Floyd White, daughter Robyn Cavaness, son David Scott White, grandson Ryan White, and brother Robert (Jean) Larson predeceased her.

Viewing will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah. Funeral service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a prior viewing 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at the Tooele Stake Center, 253 S. 200 East, Tooele, Utah.