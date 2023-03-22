Bid for new junior high school comes in lower than expected

The Tooele County School Board accepted a bid for $58.2 million from Hughes General Contractors to build Stansbury Junior High School during their March 14 meeting.

Hughes was one of three companies that bid on the project. Hughes submitted the lowest bid and scored highest on the combined technical evaluation and cost ranking.

The $58.2 million is $12.4 million less than the March 2022 estimate of the cost, a 17.5% reduction.

In March 2022, the month before the school district broke ground on Deseret Peak High School, with construction costs rising nationwide, the bid for the high school came in at $156.2 million, a 56% increase over the estimated $100 million cost of the high school at bond time.

Voters approved a $170 million bond in 2020. The bond included $20 million for a new elementary school in Grantsville at the intersection of Worthington and Nygreen streets (Twenty Wells Elementary school that opened in 2022), $100 million for a new high school in the Overlake area behind the Home Depot store (Deseret Peak High school now under construction), and $50 million for a new junior high school on Bates Canyon road south of Stansbury High School.

With the increases in construction costs the school district announced in March 2020 that they expected to have $15.6 million left from the bonds after paying for Deseret Peak High school, leaving the school district $55 million short of the now expected $70.6 million price tag of the new junior high.

The $58.2 million bid was a welcome sight. The bid works out to $348 per square-foot. Bids over the last few months for schools in other areas have come in at over $400 per square-feet.

District officials credited the lower bid with lowering construction costs and collaborating with the design team and their hired construction manager to find cost savings.

The school district may also have cost savings from the high school construction that could be used for constructing the junior high school.