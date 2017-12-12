Big, bad inversion means no burn days for county

Today marked the sixth-consecutive no-burn day for Tooele County, and the trend is expected to continue, according to the state’s health department.

During mandatory no-burn days, solid fuel burning devices must not be used, according to the Utah Division of Air Quality. Open burning may not occur, and that includes fire pits, fire rings and campfires. The public is urged to reduce vehicle use by consolidating trips.

“The prolonged inversion is expected to last three weeks,” said Amy Bate, public information officer with the Tooele County Health Department.

Bate reported that the Utah Department of Environmental Quality just learned that the National Weather Service is predicting an unusual prolonged inversion because there are no storms in sight.

While Utah’s unique geography and meteorology play a part in the buildup of fine particulate pollution during inversions, it is the emissions from human activities that create the health risk, according to a statement from DAQ.

Tooele Valley’s air on Tuesday measured unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The department urges residents to take steps to protect everyone’s health this winter by practicing good transportation habits, avoid burning wood and to stay abreast of current conditions at airutah.gov.

The DAQ reports that cars, trucks and other mobile sources account for 48 percent of the Wasatch Front’s air pollution during inversions.

Solid-fuel burning makes up about 6 percent of the Wasatch Front’s air pollution during inversions.

Fines for burning wood or coal during mandatory no-burn days increased to $150 for first violations this year, according to DAQ.

Any additional violations will be subject to penalties of $299.

If violations of burning restrictions are observed by the public, they can report it to DAQ by calling 801-536-4000 during business hours, or by filling out a simple form online at: airquality.utah.gov/Compliance/complaint.htm.

The Utah Clean Air website at www.ucair.org provides links about what people can do at home, work and in the community to reduce emissions. UCAIR also provides a link with information about inversions.