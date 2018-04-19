Big draw anticipated for Barnyard Babies at Clark Farm

Displays to include baby zebra, camel, pony rides ♦

Thousands of visitors are expected to descend on the Clark Historic Farm on April 28 and May 5 for the opportunity to see baby animals — including a zebra and camel.

Barnyard Babies, previously called Baby Animal Days, will also feature maypole dances, pony rides, food trucks and more. The anticipated star of the show is the baby zebra, Zoey, said Penny Anderson, Friends of the Clark Historic Farm advertising coordinator.

“We’re really excited about having her,” Anderson said.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, with tickets $3 for adults, $2 for children under 12 and $12 for families.

In addition to the headlining baby zebra and camel, there will be lambs, bunnies, chicks, ducklings, goslings and kids, according to Anderson. There will also be a “unicorn,” which attendees can get pictures with.

There will be farm demonstrations like pumpkin planting, face painting, crafts by the Grantsville Performing Arts Council, and Kentucky Derby-related events on May 5. Some of the events will require an additional fee.

Food vendors will include Waffle Love on April 28 and Simply Bliss BBQ on May 5.

There will be a parking shuttle from the park-and-ride parking lot near the cemetery on Main Street to assist attendees and reduce parking on Clark Street, according to Anderson.

The Friends of the Clark Historic Farm expect about 4,000 attendees to Barnyard Babies each day. Anderson said the non-profit has done advertising outside the county again this year to draw more visitors.

“I think it’s going to be a great event this year,” she said.