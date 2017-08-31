Big event for business, community set for Benson Gristmill

Herbert’s 25K Jobs Tour, chamber’s Taste of Our County, business expo and job fair will be held together on Sept. 6 ♦

Gov. Gary Herbert’s 25K Jobs Tour of rural Utah will touch down in Tooele County on Sept. 6.

While here, it will join the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce’s Taste of Our County, Community Business Expo and Job Fair at the Benson Gristmill, according to Jared Hamner, the chamber’s executive director.

“This is going to be one big event for businesses and the community,” Hamner said. “We are excited about our new location at the gristmill and the opportunity to have the Lt. Governor visit us.”

During his 2017 state of the state address, Herbert challenged private and public sectors to create 25,000 jobs throughout rural Utah in the next four years.

The governor’s 25K Jobs Tour of rural Utah was launched on July 17 in partnership with the World Trade Center and 20 public and private economic development partners.

The 25K Job Tour is making stops in rural counties and are structured like a business fair. The stops provide an opportunity for local businesses to learn about resources available to help them grow and expand their businesses.

The tour stops are open to the general public and designed to engage the whole community.

Herbert tapped Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox to represent him on the tour. Cox and World Trade Center President and CEO Derek Miller, will be at the gristmill for the 25K tour on Sept. 6, according to Hamner.

But the 25K Jobs Tour isn’t all that’s happening at the gristmill on Sept. 6, Hamner said.

The chamber will also hold its annual Taste of Our County, Community Business Expo, and Job Fair, he said.

The Taste of Our County will give the public a chance to sample food from local eateries.

For $5 a plate for adults and $3 for children, the public can taste food from around 12 different local eateries, according to Hamner.

The Community Business Expo will feature businesses to community networking. Businesses from the county will set up booths and the public can go around and visit the different booths and talk to representatives of the different businesses.

“We have a wide variety of businesses in the county,” Hamner said. “People that come to the Expo may find that we have the business they need right here in the county.”

The Job Fair will give businesses that are recruiting new employees an opportunity to recruit by showing what kind of jobs they have and what criteria is needed for people to fill those jobs.

Hamner suggested that job seekers might want to bring copies of their current resume.

The 25K Job Tour, Taste of Our County, Community Business Expo, and Job Fair will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The gristmill is located at 325 state Route 138 in Stansbury Park.