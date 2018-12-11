Citizens’ compassion to help others in need is as boundless as Tooele County’s big landscape ♦

When it comes to the spirit of giving, there are four words that perhaps say it best about Tooele County: Big place. Big hearts.

Of course, what we mean by “Big Place” is Tooele County’s immense size of 7,000 square miles. The second largest county in Utah, the place is so vast, the states of Rhode Island and Connecticut could easily fit inside its borders with room to spare.

What we mean by “Big Hearts” are the county’s residents, churches, businesses, agencies and organizations that always set a high bar when it comes to helping others in need. That generosity doesn’t show up just during the holidays. Throughout the year there are several charitable events that are true hallmarks of compassion and generosity.

Yet, Thanksgiving and Christmas here always inspire even higher levels of genuine grace and giving. Such philanthropy speaks volumes about a community that does more than value and understand the importance of human kindness — it commits to direct action to create change and make a difference in people’s lives.

The evidence of this can be seen every Thanksgiving as churches, businesses and organizations organize meals for persons and families who otherwise would go without a hot turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

Next, as the days count down to Christmas, there are several charitable events that further demonstrate citizens’ compassion. Take last week’s Tip-A-Cop fundraiser, which was highlighted with a front-page photo essay in last Tuesday’s edition. The popular event features local law enforcement officers who wait on tables for a night at Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele and Case Del Rey in Grantsville.

All tips raised by the officers go to the Shop-With-A-Cop program, which joins officers with underprivileged children and families for a morning of Christmas shopping. The funds, which totaled approximately $7,400 between the two restaurants this year, are used to buy toys for the children, and other presents and essentials for the families.

There’s also Toys for Tots and Sub for Santa, plus other local charitable efforts that bring Christmas joy to many more children and adults.

One of them is the Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund. Started 41 years ago, the fund’s purpose is to find a compelling need in the community that can’t be filled by other means.

Through the benefit fund, the generosity of Transcript Bulletin readers has helped countless individuals and families over the decades that faced an insurmountable challenge. Another year for the benefit fund began more than two weeks ago with donations and nominations.

This year’s beneficiary — the Casey and Alicia Walter family of Tooele — is announced in today’s edition (see related front-page story). Donations to help the family can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah, 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s front office at 58 N. Main Street next to City Hall.

We want to thank everyone who gives to local charities during the holidays and throughout the year. Such gifts show the values of empathy and generosity are actively at work within the community, and citizens’ hearts are as big as Tooele County’s grand landscape.