Big plans for Tooele’s downtown start with master plan

Tooele City is diving into their downtown’s future as they make progress on a new plan for the city’s old downtown.

The city wants to add a downtown master plan to their existing general plan. The downtown plan will supplement the general plan with a vision and needed upgrades including steps to improve the downtown area.

The downtown master plan covers roughly the area along Main and Vine streets from about 200 North to 200 South and between Garden Street and 50 West with a few outcrop areas.

The first step to developing the downtown plan is to determine what the people of Tooele want their downtown to look like or what they want their downtown to be, according to Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic development director.

City officials are asking for residents to complete a downtown survey available at https://arcg.is/1zXePC0.

The survey takes around five minutes and asks participants a series of questions like: “Which activities do you participate in downtown?” “Which services or attractions would you like to see more of in downtown?” and “How would you rate downtown?”

So far, the survey has received over 350 responses but more are needed, according to Stewart.

After the survey concludes, city officials will take a look at the results to determine how to move forward and create the downtown plan.

“An outcome of the plan will be goals and strategies with specific action recommendations,” Stewart said. “Some improvements take years to implement and some can be accomplished quickly. Referencing the plan often will help Tooele City stay on track to implement a long-term vision and improvements.”

The plan will cost $15,000 and will include hiring a consultant to create the plan. “Part of that cost, $10,000, will come from a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office and the rest will come from Tooele City’s professional and technical services account used for small consulting projects.

Utah State University aided Tooele City in creating a downtown master plan in 2008 but the plan is dated and no longer applicable, according to Stewart.

“The business and community has changed since 2008 and we anticipate that having a new downtown plan will help make relevant improvements more efficiently,” he said.

To follow along with the downtown’s progress and the downtown plan, please follow the Tooele Downtown Alliance on Instagram and Facebook @DowntownTooele.

“Downtown is unique,” Stewart said. “Anywhere in America can have a strip mall or a box store development. Only we have a downtown Tooele. It is the center of heritage, culture, and history. Plus, it is a wonderful place to eat, shop, and spend time. We invite residents and visitors to visit downtown.