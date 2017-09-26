Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • (David Bern/TTB photo)
  • An unidentified UTR driver smiles in the cold during the ride on Droubay Road. (David Bern/TTB photo)
  • Many of the riders’ UTRs featured a variety of flags. (David Bern/TTB photo)
  • The ride began at the Kennecott Copper Pit Overlook on top of West Mountain in Middle Canyon Saturday morning. (David Bern/TTB photo)
  • At Deseret Peak Complex, riders parked their UTRs before being served lunch in the pavilion. (David Bern/TTB photo)

September 26, 2017
Big ride on local roads

Jerry Hurst, chairman of the Tooele County Trails Committee, and Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall (above in red UTV) lead a convoy of 92 street-legal UTVs on Droubay Road Saturday morning. The ride started at the Kennecott Copper Pit Overlook atop West Mountain, came down Middle Canyon, proceeded north on Droubay Road, west on Erda Way, and south on Sheep Lane to Deseret Peak Complex. Tooele County Trails Specialist Dave Brown said over 300 people, from children to adults, participated in the ride that was intended to celebrate H.B. 82, which was passed by the Utah Legislature and signed by Gov. Herbert. H.B. 82 allows street-legal, all-terrain vehicles to ride on most Utah roadways. Participants were served lunch at Deseret Peak, plus heard a presentation by Chris Haller, OHV and RTP program director for Utah State Parks. Brown said about 75 percent of the riders came from outside of the county, including a family from Germany. “The event was a total success,” Brown said. “It brought attention to House Bill 82 and helped educate participants to know what and where they can ride.”

David Bern

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
David Bern is editor of the Tooele Transcript-Bulletin. The 54-year-old journalist began his career with the Transcript-Bulletin as an intern reporter from Utah State University in 1983. He joined the newsroom full time that same year after completing his internship and graduating from USU with a degree in journalism. In 1989 he became editor and served in that capacity for six years. Under his leadership, he guided the newspaper to numerous awards for journalism excellence. After briefly stepping away from the newspaper in 1995, he returned in 1996 to start Transcript Bulletin Publishing’s Corporate and Custom Publishing Division. In that capacity he served as a writer, photographer and editor for 17 years. During that time he created a variety of print and digital communication materials, including brochures, magazines, books and websites. Bern returned to serve as editor of the newspaper in January 2013.

Latest posts by David Bern

