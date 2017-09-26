Big ride on local roads

Jerry Hurst, chairman of the Tooele County Trails Committee, and Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall (above in red UTV) lead a convoy of 92 street-legal UTVs on Droubay Road Saturday morning. The ride started at the Kennecott Copper Pit Overlook atop West Mountain, came down Middle Canyon, proceeded north on Droubay Road, west on Erda Way, and south on Sheep Lane to Deseret Peak Complex. Tooele County Trails Specialist Dave Brown said over 300 people, from children to adults, participated in the ride that was intended to celebrate H.B. 82, which was passed by the Utah Legislature and signed by Gov. Herbert. H.B. 82 allows street-legal, all-terrain vehicles to ride on most Utah roadways. Participants were served lunch at Deseret Peak, plus heard a presentation by Chris Haller, OHV and RTP program director for Utah State Parks. Brown said about 75 percent of the riders came from outside of the county, including a family from Germany. “The event was a total success,” Brown said. “It brought attention to House Bill 82 and helped educate participants to know what and where they can ride.”