Big storm hits county

High winds cause power outages and several crashes

A winter storm system blew into Tooele County beginning Friday, causing a number of semitrailer crashes on Interstate 80 and power outages affecting thousands of customers.

High winds on Friday caused four semitrailers to be blown over on I-80 in Tooele County, as well as a pickup truck towing a trailer, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Judd. The driver and a passenger in one of the semis suffered minor injuries, he said.

Both directions on I-80 were temporarily closed to light, high-profile vehicles and semis with empty trailers between Wendover and Lake Point due to high winds beginning at 9:35 a.m., according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Once snow finally arrived Saturday evening into Sunday morning, there were additional accidents on UHP patrolled roads, according to Judd. There were four weather-related accidents on Saturday and three on Sunday.

Between midnight and 12:30 p.m. on March 4, there were 135 total accidents in Salt Lake and Utah counties, according to UHP.

Tooele County only saw a total of four inches of snowfall from the weekend storm, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake.

A total of 3,001 customers in Tooele County lost power during several outages caused by the winter storm over the weekend, according to Rocky Mountain Power spokeswoman Tiffany Erickson. The largest single outage affected 2,730 customers and was caused by wind; outages were also caused by falling trees and a pole fire, she said.