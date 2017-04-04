Big storms push March, water year to above normal levels

A generous storm in mid March nearly doubled the month’s usual moisture level in Tooele City and has further pushed the current water year’s total above normal.

March received 4.25 inches of precipitation and normal for the month is 2.32 inches, said Ned Bevan, Tooele weather observer for the National Weather Service.

“On March 23, we [Tooele] received 2.49 inches of precipitation in 24 hours,” he said. The one-day total equaled more precipitation than Tooele normally receives during March.

“It is very unusual to get more than 2 inches of precipitation [here] in a 24-hour period,” he added. “It very well could be a record amount of precipitation for one day. I only remember two or three times when my monitoring tube overflowed like it did on [March] 23.”

Six months into the weather 2016-17 water year, Tooele’s precipitation total now measures 13.02 inches. Normal precipitation here by March 31 is 10.72 inches.

“Normally, March is the second-wettest month of the year with April as the wettest,” Bevan said.

Total precipitation for the current water year in Tooele City has been above normal since January after a series of December storms made up for a relatively dry October and November.

But now it’s spring and weather observers are keeping a close eye on mountain snowpack.

“March was a bit different this year as far as snow levels go,” said Utah Snow Survey Supervisor Randy Julander. “During the first half of the month, we melted a lot of low-elevation and mid-elevation snow. During the second half of the month, we gained a bunch back, except for the low-elevation stuff.”

According to local SnoTel site readings on Tuesday, Rocky Basin above Settlement Canyon measured 28.1 inches of snow/water equivalent for 129 percent of average. Normal snow/water equivalent for Rocky Basin by March 31 is 21.8 inches.

Mining Fork in the Stansbury Mountains measured 24.5 inches of snow/water equivalent for 134 percent of average. Normal snow/water equivalent for Mining Fork by March 31 is 18.3 inches.

Vernon Creek measured 11 inches of snow/water equivalent for 111 percent of average. Normal snow/water equivalent for Vernon Creek by March 31 is 9.9 inches.

Snow/water equivalent is the measurement of water content in snow pack.

Charts provided by Julander showed that snow/water equivalent levels are currently higher at all Tooele County Snotel stations than they have been the previous three years.

This year’s levels surged upward during the first half of March, and then snowmelt brought them down closer to normal levels.

Snowpack starts to drop quickly about April 1, according to the charts. Most of the snowpack is gone by mid May.

An email from Julander on Monday showed Grantsville Reservoir at 83 percent capacity. After February, the reservoir was at 40 percent of capacity.

Vernon Reservoir is currently at 100 percent capacity and was at 83 percent after February. Settlement Canyon Reservoir is currently at 50 percent capacity, down from 52 percent after February.

Lower elevation precipitation in Tooele City during March was mostly rain. Total snowfall for March came in at 4.5 inches, while normal snowfall for March is 16 inches, according to Bevan. Total snowfall in Tooele for the first five months of the water year measured 62 inches. Normal snowfall for this time of the weather year is 70 inches.

The average high temperature for the month was 59.1 degrees while the average low temperature was 36.9 degrees. The maximum high temperature for the month was 77 degrees on March 18, the maximum low temperature was 58 degrees on March 21, the minimum high was 42 degrees on March 1, and the minimum low was 18 degrees on March 6.

Tooele County is no longer considered a drought area according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.