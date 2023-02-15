Bill changing tax distribution on concrete sales clears Senate

Change will provide some relief for wear and tear on roads by gravel extraction ♦

Tooele County officials and state legislators from Tooele County have long sought for a way to provide some kind of financial help for Tooele County communities impacted by the abundance of gravel pits in the county.

A tax on gravel trucks, a change in the point of sales tax collection, and a tax on gravel extraction similar to the extraction tax collected on other natural resources have been proposed and turned down by state legislators and industry representatives.

Sen. Scott Sandall, R- Tremonton, who represents part of Tooele County, may have found an acceptable compromise in his Senate Bill 75, which he introduced in the 2023 General Session of the state Legislature.

SB 75, Gravel and Sand Sales Tax Amendments, makes two significant changes in how sales tax on sand and gravel is collected and distributed.

The bill would not increase any tax or initiate any new tax to be collected, but it would change the way current sales tax revenue is distributed.

The portion of the state sales tax collected on sales made by ready mix concrete manufacturers that would normally be distributed to cities and counties based on population would instead be distributed to communities with sand and gravel extraction sites based on the tonnage of sand and gravel removed from the community, according to Sandall.

SB 75 requires that communities that receive the redistributed sales tax use the revenue for their roads.

Sandall said financial analysts estimate that the bill would create a pool of around $7 million to be redistributed to communities with sand and gravel extraction sites.

The idea for the bill originated with concern for the impact that sand and gravel trucks moving through Tooele County have on roads in the county, according to Snadall.

“They travel through the county, impacting the county, but they are taxed somewhere else,” he said.

SB 75 would also help other communities with sand and gravel extraction facilities, according to Sandall.

The bill also clarifies the location where sales tax on ready mix concrete is to be collected. A recent state audit pointed out that sales tax on ready mix concrete is to be collected at the location where the call placing the order is received instead of the location of the batch plant where the concrete is manufactured.

Concerned that a manufacturer could set up a call center in a county with a lower tax rate to take orders while the product is manufactured somewhere else, caused Sandall to include in SB 75 a provision that will change the point of sales tax collection to the place where the concrete is manufactured.

Brad Stevenson, executive director of the Utah Ready Mix Concrete Association, spoke in favor of SB 75 during a meeting of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee held on Jan. 25.

Taz Biesinger, of the Utah Home Builders Association, and Dave Kallas, director of government relations for Clyde Companies — Geneva Rock and Sunroc, also spoke in favor of SB 75 during the committee meeting.

Justin Lee, director of government relations for the Utah League of Cities and Towns, told the committee that the change in the distribution formula would create some “winners and losers,” but the ULCT had no position at that time on SB 75.

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee voted unanimously to give SB 75 a favorable recommendation.

The bill was approved 27-0 on the Senate floor on Feb. 6. The bill was sent to the House where it is now in the hands of the House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee.

Rep. Bridger Bolinder, R-Grantsville, is the house floor sponsor of SB 75. Bolinder and Rep. Tim Jimenez, R-Tooele, are both members of the House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee.

The House committee is scheduled to discuss SB 75 on Wednesday, Feb. 15 during an 8 a.m. meeting.