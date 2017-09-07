Billie Jean Petersen, age 11, danced her way back to heaven on Sept. 5, 2017.

Billie was born on Jan. 5, 2006, in South Jordan, Utah to Roy Lee Petersen and Brooke Trina Eichelberger Petersen. A free spirit, Billie was a spunky, fierce little dancer when she was on the dance floor who no one could take their eyes off. Flittering through life with a contagious smile, she was always happy.

Her presence was felt both on and off the stage through her amazing talent and love of life. She was always up for an adventure. She loved kickin’ up dirt on her dirt bike with her brothers and sister, and when the fish were biting, she could be found at the lake with her Dad.

She spent many hours on the road with her mom, her biggest supporter, blasting music, eating Mexi-ice and making dreams a reality. In life and in dance, she easily transitioned from “Lost Boy” in “Pan” to Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean,” to graceful ballerina.

Sweet Billie, you danced your way into our hearts and that’s where you’ll stay forever!

Billie is survived by her loving parents, Roy and Brooke; her sister, Savannah; her brothers, Braxten and Holden; her grandparents, Roy and Bonnie Eichelberger and Terry and Darlene Petersen; her great-grandma, Dorothy O’Nash; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.

A viewing will take place at the Tintic School District Building at 545 E. Main St., Eureka, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, from 9-11 a.m., followed by funeral services.

Graveside services are at the Salt Lake City Cemetery at 3 p.m., located at Fourth Avenue and “N” Street, Salt Lake City, Utah.