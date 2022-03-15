We honor the life of Billie JoAnn Jacobson. She was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Tooele, Utah, to Iva Bevan Price and Lynn M. Price. JoAnn died March 9, 2022, at the age of 87.

JoAnn was the strongest person I know. No matter what life threw at her, she got back up and tried again — she always won. She was my very best friend, my number one fan, my rock, my north star — my home. We had many wonderful adventures together, whether it was having a sleepover and looking at the moon or going to Africa. She was up for anything, and her company was superb. Just about everything I did she approved of, but when she was mad at me, I swear her hair got redder! She loved to garden (we were always amazed at the huge rocks she moved by herself), snowmobiling, swimming, bowling, and traveling. Her kindness infused everything she did, she loved doing things for others. She had a great sense of humor, some of her momisms were, “He’s slower than the Second Coming,” or if a girl was scantily clad, “She is really showing off her wares,” or “Pretty is as pretty does.” There are many more — too many to mention.

The loves of her life were Louie, her children, and grandchildren. I will never be able to express or repay my mom for all she taught me and how fiercely she loved me and supported me. I know Mom that you are with your beloved son, husband, and parents. I will miss you everyday of my life. I love you Mom, rest in peace. – Tammie

JoAnn is survived by her daughter Tammie Garcia Atkin, Sandy, Utah; grandson Dr. Thomas R. Atkin, Kilanea, Hawaii; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins, her son Guy Garcia, and husband Louis Gale Jacobson.

She was laid to rest in her beloved hometown of Tooele, Utah.