Billie Marlene Pendleton (B.B.) passed away peacefully at her home with her children and devoted husband by her side July 31, 2022. Marlene was born July 17, 1934, to Wilma (Swapp) and Reed L Barber in Cedar City, Utah.

As a child she spent time in the St. George area with grandparents and cousins of the Swapp family, as well as in Caracas, Venezuela, where her father worked construction. Marlene graduated from Tooele High School and attended some college at BYU.

On June 16, 1954, she married the love of her life Grant Bud Pendleton and was sealed in the Logan Temple June 16, 2005. Marlene and Bud have lived in Tooele for 62 years where they raised their three children Lester Reed, Vicky, and Frank Todd.

Bud and Marlene loved to go on all sorts of adventures. They loved dancing, and singing, and Marlene was always up to try anything. As a family they enjoyed camping. Marlene loved supporting her husband in his political careers as well as his horse racing. They loved going to horse races together. They loved supporting their children and grandchildren in their sporting and rodeo events. Marlene and Bud would drive for hours just to visit with family for 20 minutes or to watch one game or one rodeo event. Marlene was so proud of each of her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments and achievements.

Marlene loved playing in the Ladies Golf League and would go to Mesquite, Nevada, with the girls once a year. She was the president of the fireman’s auxiliary; she worked at a nursing home, the hospital, and the Tooele Army Depot. In 1978 she traveled to Kentucky for eight months where she attended school to become a safety specialist at Dugway Proving Grounds. For over 30 years she devoted her life to classified missions for the federal government testing military weapons. She was a volunteer of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and really loved and enjoyed it. She served as a relief society president for the LDS Church and loved teaching.

She is survived by her husband Grant L Pendleton of Tooele, Utah; Lester Reed (Debbie) Pendleton of Trenton, Utah; and Frank Todd (KaeLyne) Pendleton of Overton, Nevada; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents Reed L and Wilma (Swapp) Barber; sisters Donna Rosenberg, Pamela Cushman; brother Brad Barber; her daughter Vicky Pendleton Handford; and two grandchildren BilleeLyne and Wyatt Todd Pendleton

Funeral service will be held Tuesday Aug. 9, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 180 S. Coleman St., Tooele, Utah, viewing from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., funeral at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Logan, Utah.

The family would like to thank the Harmony Home Health and Hospice team for their loving care.