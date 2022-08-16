Billy Joe Thayer, our beloved father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Sunday Aug. 7, 2022, in his home in Tooele, Utah. Billy was born Feb. 20, 1955, to Elmer Royal and Alyse Freeman Thayer in South Dakota.

Billy loved watching his Chicago Bears while enjoying a beer or two. He also loved waving to all the people driving by while he was on his walks. Billy is survived by his children Roger Thayer, Korrine Thayer, Misty Dilbeck (Steve) Sandoval, Doug (Audra) Graham, Joey Thayer, Rebecca Thayer; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Billy was the last living member of his immediate family and was preceded in death by both his parents and his brothers Pat, Woody ,Tom, and Mike Thayer; and sister Jerri Thayer.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., at 803 Fox Run Dr., Tooele, Utah.