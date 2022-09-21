June 22, 1937 – Sept. 12, 2022

Billy Ross Ahlstrom passed away peacefully Sept. 12, 2022. Billy was born June 22, 1937, to Ethel Azalea Russell and Elmer Harden Ahlstrom in St. John, Utah.

As a young child Billy enjoyed riding horses, hanging out with his friends, driving his brother’s car and playing music, among other things. He graduated from Tooele High School in 1955, shortly after graduating he enlisted in the United States Army where he served two years overseas in Germany. Billy often spoke fondly of his years in the service and said on many occasions that he would go back in a heartbeat.

Upon his return from the service, he married the love of his life Filomena Pannunzio on June 26, 1959, and always referred to Fil as his little flower. They were married for 53 years before her passing. Together they raised three children.

Billy loved being with his family whether it was at Lake Powell on the houseboat, snowmobiling, out flying on his many adventures with his co-pilot (Fil) or just being in his backyard no matter the occasion. Billy enjoyed many things in his life, and always had a great sense of humor. He had a passion for music and learned many different instruments especially the mandolin. Flying in his airplane was the second love of his life. Billy was at home in the sky and enjoyed flying with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Billy was a successful businessman; he owned a steel fabrication business with his childhood friend John Green for 30 years.

Billy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who was loved by all he came in contact with. Billy was compassionate, he was always willing to help those in need no matter the cost. Billy was fun loving, good natured and always had a positive attitude towards life. Even on the bad days when asked how was your day, he would say with a smile “I had a good day.”

Billy is survived by his children Rick (Laurie), Mike (Cynthia), Anissa (Chris); his grandchildren Teisha (Lance), Tiffany (Booth), Brandon (Mckayla), and Brooke; also his great-grandchildren Boston, Weston, and Olivia.

Billy will be greatly missed, but we know he is reunited with his beloved wife, parents and all his siblings he loved so dearly.

His family would like to thank Yarrow Hospice which include Payden his nurse, Sebina his aid, Drew and Pastor Joe for all their love and support they provided to Billy. We could not have done it without you all.

There will be a celebration of life Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City. Please share your memories and photos with Billy’s family at www.starksfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to one of your favorite charities.