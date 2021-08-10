BIRD electric scooters make traveling without a vehicle easier

Popular program has doubled since April ♦

Bird electric scooters, which arrived in Tooele City earlier this year are making it easier for those without vehicles, or those who want to sightsee to get around town.

The scooters arrived on April 30, after the Tooele City Council unanimously voted “yes” to an ordinance allowing the scooters.

Originally, there were 50 scooters placed throughout the city, mainly on Main Street but since April, another 50 have been added.

“The number has grown somewhat as fleet managers brought in more scooters to meet demand,” said Jared Stewart, Tooele City’s economic coordinator.

Each scooter is equipped with a GPS tracking system, so Bird employees can track down the broken scooters, fix them, and get them back on the road, according to Stewart.

“Tooele City has not received reports of any scooter vandalism, so we expect that very little of this has happened,” Stewart said.

Since the scooter’s launch in April, over 4,000 scooter trips have been made.

In the month of July, residents rode over 3,000 miles of electric scooters with an average distance of 1.2 miles each.

“People often ride the scooters for fun or as another way to get around without a car,” Stewart said.

To use the scooters, Tooele City charges a $0.10 fee per scooter ride that is used to offset impacts of infrastructure or employee time that is needed to address complaints and issues about the scooters, according to Stewart.

The city plans to keep the scooters around for some time, even though the city council signed an agreement to keep them around for just one year.

“Tooele City has received overall positive feedback on the presence of scooters in the city,” Stewart explained. “Assuming this continues and that BIRD wants to continue operating their business, it is likely that scooters will stick around as a transportation and recreation option for residents.”

Those interested in riding the scooters, can download the BIRD app on their phone, pay a $1 fee to unlock them, and then pay $0.15 a minute to continue to ride them.

Users must be 18 years old, because of risk and because the scooters weigh over 38 pounds.

The weight limit on the scooters is 220 pounds, according to Stewart.

The scooters can travel up to 15 miles an hour.

Bird is a California based company that offers “mobility” or transportation options.