Black Fire burns 800 acres of Oquirrh Mtns.

Whipped by winds, blaze threatened buildings, caused road closures and power outages ♦

A fire started late Saturday afternoon along the hills above milepost 101 on Interstate 80 is at 70 percent containment as of Monday, according to the North Tooele Fire District.

The fire, which burned approximately 800 acres of steep, rugged terrain on the northern Oquirrh Mountains, caused closures of state Route 201 between I-80 and state Route 202 during the morning commute Monday and Tuesday, according to Utah Department of Transportation.

The fire also destroyed power lines in the area and crews from Rocky Mountain Power were working to fix the damage and restore power.

“We had to replace 36 transmission structures,” said RMP spokesman David Eskelsen. He said crews are expected to continue the rest of the week to make repairs.

The Great Salt Lake Marina State Park has been without power since Saturday, but Eskelsen said diesel generators have been delivered to the marina to provide temporary power until power is fully restored.

He noted the cost of repairs are not yet known, and if customers in the area are experiencing power outages to contact Rocky Mountain Power.

Dubbed the Black Fire, the blaze is being managed by state Forestry, Fire, and State Lands, with a 21-person hot shot crew working on mop-up efforts Monday, according to NTFD spokesman Ryan Willden. In addition to NTFD, firefighters from Salt Lake City Fire Department, Unified Fire Authority, Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton, Grantsville Fire Department and federal Bureau of Land Management worked on the fire.

The cause of the fire, which was sparked near Black Rock, is under investigation, according to Willden.

The Black Fire is the third major fire in the area of milepost 101 along I-80 in September, following an arson on Labor Day and a fire caused by arcing electrical lines that burned 150 acres the following weekend.

The Labor Day fire near Exit 99 was one of six set on the holiday along the I-80 corridor that were deemed arson. The suspected arsons range from Tooele County to Summit County, according to Utah Fire Information.

Similar evidence discovered at each of the fires led investigators to believe the fires were related and intentionally set, according to state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands spokeswoman Leann Fox. Details on the investigation or what connected the fires was not made available by investigators.

Anyone with information related to the arson should contact the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.