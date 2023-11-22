There’s lots of stories about how the day after Thanksgiving acquired the name “Black Friday.”

New York media in 1951 called the day after Thanksgiving Black Friday because workers weren’t showing up at factories, kind of like a modern one day black plague.

In the 1960s, Philadelphia police officers named it Black Friday because of traffic jams caused by shoppers.

Many people believe that the term Black Friday derives from the concept that businesses operate at a financial loss, or are “in the red,” until the day after Thanksgiving, when massive sales finally allow them to turn a profit, or put them “in the black.”

Somewhere in the 80s and 90s Black Friday evolved into mobs of shoppers waiting outside for stores to open up early in the morning on the day after Thanksgiving, offering bargain basement prices for quality goods to kick off the Christmas shopping season.

Over the recent years the Black Friday rush, accompanied by Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, has become a little more subdued.

Retailers, too, have extended Black Friday sales beyond the early hours of one morning. Onec national retailer started advertising Black Friday Month on Nov. 1 this year.

But there are still sales out there to be found on Black Friday.

An estimated 182 million people are planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. This figure is 15.7 million more people than last year and is the highest estimate since NRF began tracking this data in 2017.

Black Friday continues to be the most popular day for Thanksgiving weekend shoppers with 72% of people planning on the weekend, or 130.7 million people nationwide, saying they plan to shop on Black Friday, up from 69% in 2022. Cyber Monday is the second most popular day, attracting 39% of holiday weekend shoppers, or 71.1 million people, on par with 38% last year.

“The Thanksgiving holiday weekend marks some of the busiest shopping days of the year, as consumers enjoy the tradition of shopping for the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have been preparing for months for this occasion. They are stocked and ready to help customers find the gifts and other items they want at great prices during the entire holiday season.”

According to the survey, three-quarters (74%) of holiday shoppers plan to shop during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend this year. This is up from 69% pre-pandemic, in 2019. The top reasons consumers plan to shop during this period are because the deals are too good to pass up (61%) and because of tradition (28%).

As of early November, 59% of holiday shoppers have started browsing and buying for the holiday season as they work to get a head start on their shopping, according to the survey.

On average, holiday shoppers have completed one-quarter (25%) of their planned purchases.

“Early shopping is a trend we have been tracking for several years, and this year, there is evidence the deals and promotions from October resonated with consumers,” Prosper Insights & Analytics Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. “More than 40% of shoppers say they took advantage of retailers’ October sales to shop specifically for holiday gifts, décor and other seasonal items.”

The National Retail Federation forecast that holiday spending is expected to reach record levels during November and December and will grow between 3% and 4% over 2022 to between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion.

“It is not surprising to see holiday sales growth returning to pre-pandemic levels,” Shay said. “Overall household finances remain in good shape and will continue to support the consumer’s ability to spend.”