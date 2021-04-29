Black Rock listed on National Record of Historic Places

Ed and Merna Dalton became concerned about the condition of Black Rock as they passed it on their many drives from Tooele County to Salt Lake City over the past few years. They decided something needed to happen to preserve the historic site.

Merna was particularly keen on preserving Black Rock and the surrounding area.

“For years my wife Merna would drive back-and-forth and continue to notice more and more graffiti on Black Rock. It got to a point where she prepared a letter and sent it to the State Parks Division,” Ed said.

“We went and took some pictures and looked up old things we could find about Black Rock, Garfield beach and Black Rock Beach,” he added.

Merna is a past president of the Tooele Valley Company of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. The company became involved in the Black Rock preservation project as did the International Society of the DUP. Utah House Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, and Christopher Merritt, Utah State Preservation Officer, became involved in the project

A three-year effort received a big boost on March 24 when the Black Rock Site was listed on the National Record of Historic Places.

Merna said the listing is cause for celebration.

“It’s almost like an orphan has finally been adopted and can be properly cared for in the future,” she said.

“In a way, it’s a dream come true. Such a remarkable historic site deserves this kind of recognition and the protection and preservation that comes with it. This accomplishment is the result of a group of concerned individuals who recognized a need and worked together to restore, protect and preserve a historic site of great importance. It’s an example of the public continuing to care for meaningful historic resources of the past.”

In the early stages, the Daltons contacted Rep. Nelson to see how he could help. He contacted various state officials from the Department of Natural Resources, Sovereign Lands, State History, and State Parks.

“We held several meetings to make and carry out plans to preserve Black Rock as a place for education, recreation, and appreciation of our history,” Nelson said. “The site is now cleaned up and protected from vandals, and we are planning interpretive signs and other improvements to tell the history of Black Rock and make it more appealing to families, students, and other groups.”

He said the listing of Black Rock on the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service is a wonderful distinction for the area and history and a great accomplishment. “We are also working on a visitor center for the adjacent Great Salt Lake State Park so visitors from near and far can have a place to stop and learn about the geologic and recreational history of the Great Salt Lake and Black Rock and learn the importance of preserving the Lake, its waters, industries, and other features for future generations,” Nelson said.

“The efforts and accomplishments of Ed and Merna Dalton demonstrate the positive and lasting impact that good citizens can have if they simply care about our history and surroundings and are willing to give of their time and talents,” he added.

Merritt is an expert on the history of Black Rock and the Great Salt Lake.

He said Black Rock is on lands administered by the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, which is part of the Utah Department of Natural Resources. This is under their jurisdiction along with the entire bed of Great Salt Lake (among other Sovereign lands they manage).

Black Rock itself is in Tooele County, but the overall ‘site’ of the old resort and its features spans both Salt Lake and Tooele County.

“I give credit to the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers in Tooele County for sparking this effort that ultimately led to this historic designation. In 2018 they reached out to Forestry, Fire and State Lands and raised concerns about the bad graffiti problem on the site, and other issues like garbage and negative activities. As the site was a historic landmark, Forestry Fire reached out to our office, as they don’t have any cultural staff of their own and we support our fellow State agencies in these kinds of matters,” Merritt said.

“In this case, we had several on-site meetings with the DUP, FFSL, Representative Merrill Nelson, and representatives from Cargill. Everyone was unified on the need to do more on the site, and to bring it back to being an iconic and beautiful piece of our state’s history. We identified several steps including removal of the graffiti, adding a gate to limit drive-in access, list the site on the National Register of Historic Places to give it the respect it deserves for being an important natural and cultural landmark, and then of course planning for the future.”

He said a gate will be installed once the I-80 bridge work is complete to protect the site and limit access to only good users.

Merritt volunteered to write the National Register nomination with support from Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

“In my opinion this should have been listed many years ago for its cool connections to major parts of Utah history from Brigham Young in 1847, to Captain Stansbury’s expedition, artistic backdrops and of course the bathing resorts that existed there for 100 years. I spent about a year researching and writing the National Register nomination, and it passed unanimously through our State Board of History and cruised through the National Park Service’s review, as I feel its significance speaks for itself,” Merritt said.

He said he loved that this whole project surfaced from the concerns raised by the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and through this public/private partnership an eyesore was turned back into an iconic piece of Utah landscape and history.

“This has been such a wonderful collaborative effort, and this is how we can better steward all of our important places in Utah so that the next generation can have these places to enjoy and learn from. I’m now looking forward to the next steps on this site, so we can really get Utahns and visitors from around the world to experience this one-of-a-kind landmark,” Merritt said.