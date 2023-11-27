Blair Hortin Frazier, age 77, passed away Nov. 25, 2023, at his home in Stansbury Park, Utah, due to health complications. He was born July 24, 1946, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Roberta Hortin and Leo Odean Frazier.

Blair was raised in Oakley, Utah. He graduated from South Summit High School. He attended the University of Utah where he earned a doctorate of pharmacy. He met his sweetheart, Geneal Alvey, while playing a rousing game of volleyball at the U. Blair married Geneal on Sept. 12, 1969, in the St. George Temple. He started his career as a pharmacist at Hamilton Drug in Brigham City, Utah. Hamilton’s transferred him to Tooele, Utah, to manage the local store. Blair continued his career at several pharmacies in Tooele, finally retiring from Birch Family Pharmacy. He always enjoyed his coworkers and loved to work with the residents in the community. Blair and Geneal raised their three kids in Erda, Utah, before moving to Stansbury Park, Utah. The couple enjoyed volunteering with the local Lions Club for many years. Blair loved being outdoors and in the mountains. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling. Blair was happy traveling anywhere, as long as he was with his wife and family. He never missed an annual trip to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Blair is survived by Geneal Frazier (Alvey), spouse of 54 years; their three children Ryan Blair (Jen) Frazier, Robert Jason (Gail) Frazier, R Tenille (David) Tingey; and his beloved grandkids Kaitlyn, Gavin, Lauren, Kerah (Dominic), Braiden, Erik (Heather), Gracie, Ethan, Ayden and Cora. He is also survived by his siblings Blake (Barbara) Frazier, Dana (Allen) Vernon; in-laws; a dear sister-in-law “Beauty Shop Beth” Pollock; and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Leo and Roberta, aunts, uncles, in-laws, and a dear brother-in-law Dan Pollock.

A funeral will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at 10 a.m., in the LDS Church building, 390 Village Blvd., Stansbury Park, Utah. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at the same location. A graveside service will take place at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 2, 2023, in the North Bench Cemetery in Oakley, Utah, which is located on the northeast corner of the intersection of W. North Bench Road and N. Big Pine Ranch Road. A luncheon will follow at the LDS Church building in Oakley, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arrangements in care of Dalton-Hoopes Funeral Home.