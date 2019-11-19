BLM announces public scoping period for Five-mile Pass

Public comments sought to guide improvements, recreation opportunities at popular OHV area ♦

Public input is being sought in advance of an environmental analysis of the Five-mile Pass Off-highway Vehicle Area in Tooele and Utah counties.

The public scoping period begins on Nov. 15 and ends on Dec. 2, 2019.

The Bureau of Land Management Salt Lake Field Office is considering the designation of public lands in Five-mile Pass as a special area with a fee-based, daily-use permit system.

The project also considers recreational improvements, such as a youth OHV riding area, group campsites, equestrian trailheads, additional OHV staging areas, additional restrooms, road improvements, and increased signage.

Interested members of the public, local governments, tribal members, organizations and other stakeholders are encouraged to provide comments during the public scoping period to help identify alternatives, refine the proposed action, clarify issues, and identify new issues.

All comments must be submitted on the BLM’s NEPA online register at https://bit.ly/2KnmcCi. To be considered, comments must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Those who provide comment are advised that entire comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. Requests to withhold personal identifying information from public review may be made but it is not guaranteed.

For additional information, contact JuLee Pallette, BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner, at 801-977-4300. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.