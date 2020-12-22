BLM considering new trails, asking for public input 

Public comments will help to guide recreation opportunities near the Wasatch Front ♦

The Bureau of Land Management Salt Lake Field Office is considering potential trail development near growing communities along the Wasatch Front.

If implemented, this proposal would increase recreation opportunities and improve public land access. Potential trails would be located in the Lake Mountains in Utah County, the North Oquirrh Management Area, or NOMA, in Tooele County, and Rose and Yellow Fork Canyons in Salt Lake County.

“The BLM recognizes the benefits of increasing recreation opportunities in our metropolitan areas and improving access to public lands,” said BLM Salt Lake Field Manager Jessica Wade. “Our goal is to provide our partners with opportunities to develop new hiking, mountain biking, e-biking, and equestrian trails that will benefit Utah’s growing population in this region.”

The BLM proposes up to 25 miles of new, single-track trails within the Lake Mountains, up to 15 miles of trails within the NOMA, and up to 15 miles of trails within Rose and Yellow Fork Canyons.

Trails would be developed by the BLM or by an authorized local government or agency. The proposed trails may support hiking, mountain biking, e-biking, and/or horseback riding.

Existing trails and motorized routes would be incorporated into new trail networks, left as is, or reclaimed. The BLM is also considering parking areas with restrooms, kiosks, and signage along the trails.

The 30-day public comment period will end on January 8, 2021.

Interested members of the public, local governments, tribal members, organizations, and other stakeholders are encouraged to provide comments.

All comments must be submitted on the BLM’s ePlanning website at bit.ly/3iiWTR6.

The draft Environmental Assessment and all associated documents can be viewed on ePlanning.

To be considered, comments must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on January 8, 2021. Please be aware that your entire comment, including your personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, it is not guaranteed.

For additional information, please contact Outdoor Recreation Planner Roxanne Tea, at 801-977-4300.

Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1 (800) 877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.