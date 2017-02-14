BLM considers withdrawing future mining claims to protect greater sage-grouse habitat

A proposal to disallow future mining claims in six western states to protect the greater sage-grouse and its habitat is being considered by a federal agency.

The proposal by the Bureau of Land Management covers 10 million acres in Utah, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Wyoming, according to a BLM news release.

During February, the BLM will hold public open houses in four of the states, with two open houses each in Nevada and Idaho. The Utah open house will be held in West Valley City on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the BLM West Desert District Office, 2370 S. Decker Lake Blvd., West Valley City.

The proposal was published in the Federal Register on Dec. 30, 2016, and carries a 90-day public comment period that will end March 30, 2017.

The areas where future mining claims would be disallowed are called “withdrawal” areas by the BLM.

“There are proposed withdrawal areas in Box Elder and Rich counties managed by the BLM, with some areas in Cache County managed by the U.S. Forest Service,” BLM spokeswoman Kimberly Finch wrote in an email. “There are no proposed withdrawal areas in Tooele County.”

She indicated the proposed withdrawal does not prohibit mineral leasing, and the withdrawal would not ban mining on all lands.

“The proposed withdrawal protects valid existing rights, and does not affect other BLM public land uses or National Forest System land uses such as grazing, recreation, timber harvest, mineral leasing, geothermal leasing or mineral material sales,” Finch wrote.

The BLM news release states that the open houses are the “next step in a process that started in September 2015 with the successful efforts of the BLM and its state and federal partners to prevent the greater sage-grouse from being listed under the Endangered Species Act.”

The draft environmental impact statement analyzes five alternatives, ranging from no action to the withdrawal of approximately 10 million acres of federal locatable minerals in certain areas that are considered crucial to the greater sage-grouse in the six states.

Locatable minerals, according to the General Mining Law of 1872, include metallic minerals and nonmetallic minerals. Metallic minerals include gold, silver, lead, copper, zinc, nickel and others. Nonmetallic minerals include fluorspar, mica, limestones, gypsum, copper, zinc, nickel and others.

Neither the segregation, nor any subsequent withdrawal, would prohibit ongoing or future mining exploration or extraction operations on valid pre-existing claims, according to the BLM.

To develop the proposal and its alternatives, the BLM held public meetings in November 2015 in the six states to gather information and comments about whether to withdraw those areas from the location of new mining claims for up to 20 years.

The BLM also incorporated a mineral resource assessment prepared by the U.S. Geological Survey to help develop a reasonably foreseeable development scenario for the draft environmental impact statement.

Finch said greater sage-grouse are considered indicators of sagebrush habitat health. More than 350 species depend on the sagebrush ecosystem for their survival. A healthy economy and a healthy ecosystem are inextricably linked. The sagebrush habitat supports a vibrant ranching economy as well as extensive economic activity from outdoor recreational activities, she wrote.

“Last summer the BLM signed a partnership agreement with Intermountain West Joint Venture to collaborate, share best practices, and build capacity to conserve sagebrush habitat for the greater sage-grouse,” Finch wrote. “The BLM committed to funding $5 million over five years that will be matched with partner funding.”

The Intermountain West Joint Venture operates across all or parts of 11 western states and was established in 1994, according to its website. Its purpose is to conserve priority bird habitats through partnership-driven science-based projects and programs.

For further information about the proposal, contact the BLM’s Mark A. Mackiewicz at 435-636-3616 or by email at mmackiew@blm.gov.

mwatson@tooeletranscript.com