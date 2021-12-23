BLM finding opens door to development, fees at Fivemile Pass

After a process that took a year and a half, The Bureau of Land Management Salt Lake Field Office has designated 17,927, acres or 28 square miles, of public lands in Fivemile Pass as a “special area.”

That designation will allow for recreation developments and improvements, and a potential future permit and fee system.

Fivemile Pass Recreation Area consists of 50 acres of land that straddles the Utah and Tooele County border. State Route 73 passes through Five Mile Pass where it meets Faust Road and turns to the northeast towards Fairfield.

Fivemile Pass is popular with off-road vehicle riders, mountain bikers, campers and hikers. The area serves 65,000 visitors annually, according to the BLM.

“Fivemile Pass has seen a steady increase in visitation, with 120,000 visitors in 2020 alone,” said BLM Salt Lake Field Manager Jessica Wade. “In order for this area to support high levels of visitation, future developments are needed to improve visitor safety, enhance user experience, and ensure environmental protections are in place.”

In July 2020, the BLM released a draft environmental assessment that proposed future recreation improvements at Fivemile Pass, such as a youth OHV riding area, group campsites, equestrian trailhead/campground, public access routes/trails, additional OHV staging areas, additional restrooms, road improvements, increased signage, and site-host campsites.

“We are excited to provide the framework for future and expanded recreation opportunities for visitors to Fivemile Pass,” said BLM West Desert District Manager Mike Gates. “The West Desert is becoming increasingly popular as visitors from the Wasatch Front discover BLM lands closer to home. We strive to balance the need for more recreation opportunities with protections to the landscape, as well as natural and cultural resources.”

After following procedures of the National Environmental Policy Act, the BLM Salt Lake Field Office signed a “Finding of No Significant Impact” for the designation of 17,927 acres within the Five Mile Pass Area as a Special Area on Dec. 20, 2021.

The BLM can now move forward with improvements at the site.

A permit and fee system might also be implemented, dependent upon future completion of the Fivemile Pass Recreation Area Business Plan and publishing of a Federal Register Notice.