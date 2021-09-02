BLM, Forest Service, and State update fire restrictions

The Bureau of Land Management has rescinded its order banning open fires on BLM managed land in the West Desert District, which includes Tooele County.

The U.S. Forest Service and the state of Utah have also revised their fire restrictions.

Campfires are now allowed in permanently constructed cement or metal fire pits provided in BLM developed campgrounds and picnic areas on BLM lands.

Devices fueled by petroleum or liquid petroleum gas are also permitted on BLM lands, according to an order that went into effect on Aug. 27.

Still prohibited by the BLM are the use of any steel core, jacketed, and tipped ammunition of any caliber and campfires not in agency provided fire grates at developed campgrounds, or within fully enclosed stoves, grills, or in stoves using pressurized liquid or gas.

Smoking cigarettes, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, developed recreation site or while stopped in a cleared area of at least three feet in diameter that is barren and cleared of all flammable material and the grinding, cutting, and welding of metal, are currently banned on BLM lands.

Also prohibited by the BLM order are: operating a chainsaws, or other internal combustion engine without a properly installed and approved spark arresting device, a five-pound fire extinguisher and a shovel; the use of any tracer or incendiary ammunition of any caliber; the use of any kind of explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics or fireworks, or exploding targets; the use of any Sky Lanterns, Chinese Lanterns, Fire Balloons, Acetylene Balloons or similar device, and the use of any Off-Road Vehicle that is not equipped with a properly installed and maintained spark arrestor.

Due to recent rainfall and the subsequent reduction in the risk of wildfire, Stage I fire restrictions will be rescinded on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Service as of Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Forest visitors will be allowed to have campfires or charcoal fires in developed recreation sites and undeveloped areas.

Visitors should continue to recreate responsibly and completely extinguish campfires after use. Discharging, or using any kind of fireworks, tracer ammunition or other incendiary devices in any location on federal lands is always prohibited, according to the Forest Service.

A fire restriction amendment from the state Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands states that open fires are allowed, but only within established facilities in improved campgrounds or day use areas on public lands or in permanently constructed fire pits at permanent private dwellings served by pressurized running water.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation is also prohibited, by the state order.

Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation and operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working speak arrestor are also restricted by the state order.

The state order is applicable to all private and state lands within Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Tooele and Utah counties. It was effective as of 12:01 a.m. on August 28, 2021.