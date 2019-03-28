BLM offering public auto tours of Transcontinental Railroad

Tours commemorate 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion in 1869 ♦

SALT LAKE CITY – In recognition of the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad, the Bureau of Land Management is offering public automobile tours along the route this spring.

The tours will be held April 20 and May 4 from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m.

BLM team members from the Salt Lake Field Office will lead participants along remote and scenic portions of the Transcontinental Railroad Grade Backcountry Byway. The tour will start at the Flying J in Snowville, Utah, and travel west along the railroad grade from Kelton to Terrace town sites, and then return to Snowville.

Participants are responsible for and required to drive their own vehicles. Vehicles must be in good working order and have at least one functional spare tire. Each tour is limited to 15 cars, with one car per party. Pre-registration is required.

The Promontory Branch of the Transcontinental Railroad was completed in 1869 and subsequently abandoned in 1942. Today, a 90-mile contiguous stretch of the original railroad grade is managed by the BLM in Utah.

Numerous stops along the byway provide visitors with the opportunity to view engineering features created by Chinese, Irish, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints workers using hand tools and dynamite. The tour will also visit historic town sites and view examples of the various culverts, wooden trestles, cuts, fills, sidings and artifacts found along the grade.

Interested public must pre-register at: transcontinental-railroad-grade-tour.eventbrite.com. Backcountry byway information, railroad grade history, and other events across the state can be found at: www.blm.gov/programs/recreation-and-visitor-services/rec-programs/byways/utah/tcrr.

For more information, contact Ray Kelsey at 801-539-4053 or rkelsey@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (DD) may call the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.