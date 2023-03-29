BLM offers rewards for info in the shooting of two wild horses

Shootings occurred in the Onaqui Mountain Herd Management Area ♦

The Bureau of Land Management, American Wild Horse Campaign, Onaqui Catalogue, the National Mustang Association and Red Birds Trust are offering a $22,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killing of two wild horse stallions shot on the Onaqui Mountain Herd Management Area, located 60 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the BLM Utah Law Enforcement Tip Line at 800-722-3998. Those with tips can choose to remain anonymous.

BLM officials responded to a call from a member of the public who discovered two wild horse stallions that had been shot near the Simpson Springs Mountain Road. The horses were found on the afternoon of March 19, 2023, and based on the investigation, the incident occurred two to three days earlier.

“Harassing, capturing or killing wild horses is illegal and punishable by up to a year in prison and/or a fine,” said BLM West Desert District Manager Mike Gates. “The BLM takes our responsibility seriously to protect these animals and is committed to holding accountable whomever is responsible for this unconscionable act.”

In 1971, the U.S. Congress passed legislation to protect, manage, and control wild horses and burros on the public lands. The Wild Free-Roaming Horse and Burro Act declared these animals to be “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West.” Congress further declared, “wild free-roaming horses and burros shall be protected from capture, branding, harassment, or death and that they are an integral part of the natural system of the public lands.”

“AWHC is pleased to join with the BLM in offering a reward to bring justice for the violent and senseless killing of two iconic stallions who were members of the beloved Onaqui wild horse herd,” said Executive Director of the American Wild Horse Campaign Suzanne Roy. “Shooting these protected animals is a serious federal crime and we stand ready to assist the BLM in any way possible to hold the perpetrators accountable under the full force of the law.”

“Onaqui Catalogue Foundation is heartbroken to hear of the deaths of two well-known Onaqui stallions. We thank the community for rallying together to support efforts to bring justice for these illegal and unnecessary killings.”

The National Mustang Association and Red Birds Trust are also contributing to the reward offer for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths of these horses.

“We have a standing reward anytime there is horse-related death such as these,” said National Mustang Association executive secretary June Sewing. “We do what we can to help these horses; they need to be out on the open range.”

“Red Birds Trust is devastated to learn of the killing of at least two Onaqui stallions near the Simpson Springs recreation area,” said Red Birds Trust Founder Jennifer Rogers. “We would like to [support and offer an additional] reward for any information which is brought forth leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this senseless crime.”

BLM Utah manages 19 wild horse and burro herd management areas on nearly 2.5 million acres. To learn more, visit the wild horse and burro herd management areas webpage. The public is always welcome to view the wild horses that roam freely in herd management areas on public lands, but from a distance.