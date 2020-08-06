BLM releases Fivemile Pass Proposal and Business Plan for public comment

Public comments sought to guide improvements to recreation opportunities at popular OHV area ♦

The Bureau of Land Management Salt Lake Field Office is considering the designation of 17,927 acres of public lands in Fivemile Pass, located in Utah and Tooele Counties, as a special area with a fee-based, daily-use permit system that will allow for recreation developments and improvements to meet changing visitor needs.

“Fivemile Pass has become a well-loved recreation area that receives 65,000 visitors each year due to its proximity to the Wasatch Front,” said Acting BLM Salt Lake Field Manager Allison Ginn. “If implemented, this proposal would provide sustainable revenue sources to make improvements that increase public safety and enhance user experiences.”

The BLM is proposing a recreational use permit priced at $10 per vehicle per day and an annual pass at $80 per vehicle that is valid one year from the date of purchase.

The annual pass would include access to both Fivemile Pass and Knolls Special Recreation Management Area. The draft environmental assessment proposes future recreation improvements at Fivemile Pass, such as a youth OHV riding area, group campsites, equestrian trailhead/campground, public access routes/trails, additional OHV staging areas, additional restrooms, road improvements, increased signage, and site-host campsites.

The public is invited to comment on both the draft proposal, environmental analysis, and a draft Business Plan during a public comment period that will begin on July 28 and end on August 27, 2020.

Interested members of the public, local governments, tribal members, organizations, and other stakeholders are encouraged to provide input during this public comment period. All comments must be submitted on the BLM’s ePlanning website: eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1502537/510, by the 11:59 p.m. on ­­­­­­August 27, 2020, the last day of the public scoping period­­­­­­­.

Please be aware that your entire comment, including your personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, it is not guaranteed.

Interested members of the public are invited to attend a virtual public meeting for the project via Zoom on August 6, 2020, at 6 p.m. To register for the virtual meeting, visit the BLM’s ePlanning website: eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/1502537/510.

For additional information, please contact JuLee Pallette, BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner, at 801-977-4300.

People who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1 (800) 877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.