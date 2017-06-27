BLM reviews ‘mastication’ projects, explains how they reduce wildland fires

Anyone driving through Johnson’s Pass may have noticed stands of junipers seemingly torn to shreds on the side of Big Hollow Road.

The destruction is the result of a favored federal Bureau of Land Management technique known as mastication, in which live junipers are shredded from top to bottom using rotating blades or a toothed drum mounted on an excavator or tractor. As the juniper is ripped into smaller pieces, the remains are left scattered on the ground.

Last Thursday, BLM natural resource specialist Brad Jessop and Utah State University forestry professor Darren McAvoy led members of federal and state agencies on a tour of mastication sites in Tooele County. The sites visited showed different stages of recovery and conditions following treatment.

Mastication has become popular in Utah as a means of reducing wildland fire fuels, restoring native grasslands and providing suitable habitat for sage grouse, according to Jessop. Unlike controlled burns, shredding can occur during more of the year and can target juniper specifically, leaving sage brush and other understory plants intact.

On a BLM-maintained site north of Clover Springs Campground, there are signs of the treatment working. The site was originally demasticated and seeded about 10 years ago, with additional thinning in 2010 and a mix of native and non-native grasses and weeds have sprouted up where thick juniper forest used to be.

Juniper outcompetes the existing grassland species for sunlight and moisture, which can have a significant impact on ground level species, Jessop said. By shredding, rather than burning, the juniper the soil retains its moisture and nutrients for the remaining plant life.

“You can get three to four weeks of additional soil moisture available for other plants to use when you take those trees out,” Jessop said. “That’s pretty significant and it’s a critical resource that enables the understory, the grasses and forest, to come back on their own.”

Jessop said the increase in juniper has been the result of livestock grazing, fire suppression techniques and climate change.

BLM fuels specialist Paul Corrigan said wildfires would come through every 50 to 75 years and destroy woody species like juniper while perennial grasses would grow back in following the blaze. This prevented juniper from dominating the landscape, which was predominantly grassland.

“Just because of where we are today, there are very few fires that we can allow to burn and nothing like the scale that they used to burn in the West,” Corrigan said. “So with that fire exclusion, that just favors the woody species, in particular the juniper.”

McAvoy said there are 10 million acres of juniper in Utah now, an increase of two to three times in the state over the past 150 years.

A potential threat of expanding and maturing juniper forests is increased fire intensity once flames reach the canopy with high density of juniper. In August 2015, a wildfire spread through the juniper south of Rush Valley.

The BLM expedition last Thursday returned to the site of the fire, which occurred in masticated juniper and untreated juniper. A portion of the masticated area was untouched by the fire, as the bulldozer line ran through the treatment area.

The site was treated with mastication in 2006 and 2009 prior to the fire, according to McAvoy.

While the mastication kept the fire on the ground, the woodchips left behind from the shredded junipers made the fire difficult to put out. Corrigan said the fire burnt for seven days though it was easier to corral than a crown fire.

“It was a lot different from what we were used to, in terms of how hard it was to suppress,” he said.

The fire kept restarting due to the heat in the masticated juniper, which is left between 2 to 4 inches in depth, Corrigan said. The different fire behavior is one challenge of mastication and Corrigan said in fighting future fires, roadways are being used as natural barriers, with bulldozers clearing the wood chips left behind moved about 100 feet away.

According to the Sagebrush Steppe Treatment Evaluation Project, masticated woodchips reduce fire intensity, including flame height, but increase the impact on the environment as the duration of the fires and their proximity to the surface impact soil moisture.