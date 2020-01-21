BLM seeks to improve managing grazing regulations on public lands

Public scoping meetings scheduled on proposals covering nearly 18,000 permits and leases on 155 million acres ♦

The Bureau of Land Management has published a Notice of Intent in the Federal Register to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement to consider proposed revisions to the agency’s grazing regulations.

The BLM currently manages livestock grazing on 155 million of the 245 million acres of public land and administers nearly 18,000 grazing permits and leases.

“Administration of sustainable livestock grazing on public lands is a key part of the Bureau of Land Management’s multiple-use mission,” said Casey B. Hammond, acting assistant Secretary of Land and Minerals Management. “We continue to seek ways to improve and streamline the grazing permit process to achieve greater efficiencies and service to permittees. This rulemaking effort is designed to strengthen and improve our administration of grazing permits across the West, and we welcome public and stakeholder ideas and perspectives.”

The proposed revisions will update, modernize and streamline the grazing regulations and provide greater flexibility for land and resource management.

Through this rulemaking, the BLM said it seeks to improve existing land-use planning and grazing permitting procedures, while simultaneously promoting public lands conservation.

BLM officials said they hope to improve their stewardship of the nation’s rangeland resources by strengthening controls to prevent unauthorized grazing, enhancing environmental protections across various non-grazing land-use programs, and improving public input opportunities.

The BLM is currently managing 11 demonstration projects in six states as part of its outcome-based grazing authorizations initiative. These demonstration projects provide BLM, working in partnership with ranchers and other partners, with opportunities to improve its guidance and best management practices to use when issuing grazing permits.

Lessons learned from developing cooperative monitoring plans and land health evaluations under this initiative may also be incorporated into the regulatory process, according to BLM officials.

Public scoping meetings will be held in February to further inform the public about this project. These meetings include a meeting in Elko, Nevada, on Feb. 18 at the Elko Convention Center, 700 Moren Way, from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Comments on the proposed regulation revisions may be submitted in writing until Feb. 28, 2020. Meeting information, announcements, instructions on how to provide comments, and pertinent documents can be found at the BLM website at go.usa.gov/xyMqb.