BLM: Utah West Desert seeing increase in man-made fires

Public help sought to prevent fires ♦

Man-made fires in the Bureau of Land Management’s West Desert District have jumped from 45% in 2019 to 75% in 2020, according to BLM officials.

This year’s 30% increase in human-caused fires is concerning fire officials and land managers.

An increase in human-caused fires has been witnessed across all suppression agencies in northern Utah, where 154 of the 170 wildfires this year have been human-caused.

“The BLM is working with agency partners to share information about fire prevention, yet our district and northern Utah’s statistics continue to show a drastic rise in human-caused fires,” said Geoff Wallin, BLM West Desert District Fire Management Officer. “We are urging the public to be fire-aware when visiting public lands and to do everything possible to help prevent a wildfire.”

The BLM West Desert District is home to approximately 86% of Utah’s population and many communities are impacted by this wildland-urban interface during wildfire season. Wallin recommends that public land visitors remain aware of their surroundings and are diligent in their activities to help prevent a fire, according to the BLM.

To prevent a wildfire, BLM is asking the public to: fully extinguish campfires and avoid building fires when winds are 15 mph or higher; Choose a target shooting backstop free of rocks and dry grass – any bullet hitting rocks can create a spark; follow the Fire Prevention Order that prohibits the use of steel-core and tipped ammunition between June 15 and September 30, and also prohibits the use of fireworks, paper lanterns, exploding targets, and other incendiary devices year-round on BLM-managed lands.

They are also asking the public to avoid welding over dry grass and other vegetation; avoid cutting, welding, or grinding of metal in areas of dry vegetation; check to make sure trailer chains are not dragging and are secure to prevent sparking, fully extinguish and properly dispose of cigarettes and avoid parking a hot vehicle over dry grass.

Dry conditions due to a lack of precipitation this spring, above normal temperatures, and mats of unburnt fuel from last year are resulting in an above-normal fire potential.

Utah fire season experts have posted a seasonal outlook for July – October 2020 which warns of drought conditions through the remainder of the month and drying out of heavier fuels.

Public land visitors are also reminded to be prepared with a shovel, water, and fire extinguisher. State-wide fire restrictions and prevention orders can be viewed at: https://utahfireinfo.gov/active-fire-restriction-documents/.

For additional information, please contact the BLM West Desert District Office, at (801) 977-4300. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question with the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.