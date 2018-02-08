Blue Antler offers ‘hidden wisdom, whispered secrets’

Store is a gathering place for county’s alternative spiritual community ♦

Ken Edwards was looking in the mirror one day while thinking of a name for the new business he was about to open.

Looking at his reflection, he saw the blue antler tattoo over his right eye and picked the name Blue Antler.

Growing up in Stockton, Edwards eventually moved to Grants Pass in southwest Oregon where he met his partner, Iciyapitaté O’Shaughnessy. Edwards and O’Shaughnessy owned and ran a hair salon in Oregon until Edwards felt a call to return to Stockton.

“The family had a plot of land out here in Stockton where I could grow my own food and live close to the earth,” Edwards said.

About two and a half years ago, Edwards and O’Shaughnessy moved to Stockton and opened Sugar Salon in Tooele City.

After moving to Stockton, Edwards missed the spiritual community he found in Oregon, but he ran into several people in Tooele County who shared a similar spiritual connection.

Edwards felt Tooele County needed a gathering place, a shop where things pertaining to hidden wisdom and whispered secrets could be purchased without traveling to Salt Lake City.

When Edwards talks about hidden wisdom and whispered secrets, he discusses runes, Norse mythology and cosmology, Celtic spirituality, and connections with ancestors.

Edwards and O’Shaugnessy also wanted to create a shared education space where Tooele County’s variety of alternative practitioners could gather to teach, learn, and practice their spirituality.

The Blue Antler carries a variety of essential oils, resins and stones, and other items pertaining to spirituality. The shop also has a selection of local jewelry and art, including pieces made by local artists.

Blue Antler also provides space for classes and sessions including meditation, yoga, chakra, intuitive Tarot reading, Reiki, intuitive healing and psychic reading.

A free meditation class is held at Blue Antler on Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings. Every second Sunday, Blue Antler hosts a free community drum circle and a food share.

Blue Antler has been open for six months. It has already expanded once, adding classroom space. Blue Antler will soon expand again, adding additional space for sessions with intuitive and psychic practitioners, according to Edwards.

A monthly calendar can be found on Blue Antler’s Facebook page and the store can be contacted through Facebook messenger, Edwards said.

Blue Antler is located at 48 S. Main Street in Tooele City. It is in the strip of offices that runs perpendicular to Main Street and south of the Tooele Food Bank. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 1-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is are closed Sundays and Mondays.