‘Blue Peak Engineers’ win NASA challenge

Allan Erichsen and his “Blue Peak Engineers,”a group of students who attend the Tooele Community Learning Center working on obtaining the aerospace pathway, have impressed NASA.

After winning the NASA High-Altitude Balloon Challenge with their idea for a balloon that will be shot into space, the Blue Peak Engineers will advance on to the NASA TechRise Student Challenge.

In this Challenge the students will be collect data from the edge of space with their high-altitude balloon. Data will be sent back to the students next school year.

The challenge aims to inspire students to seek a deeper understanding of earth’s atmosphere, space exploration, coding, and electronics, as well as learn about test data.

“This was a class assignment,” Erichsen said. “I told the students to make a proposal for this challenge and it was up to them whether or not they wanted to submit it. The challenge was for them to propose to NASA which experiment they would like to launch into space [either a suborbital rocket or a high-altitude balloon]. So, they put together designs and descriptions, and their proposal.

On Jan. 22, Erichsen’s class found out they were one of 57 winning teams from over 600 teams in 37 states that had submitted their proposal.

“We proposed using composites and testing the curing,” Erichsen explained. “The students said they were interested to see how space affects the curing process and the making of composites. The idea is that eventually we will be making composites in space when we get to the moon.”

The students have been given $1,500 to create their high-altitude balloon, perform tests, and be able to launch it during the summer to collect data from the edge of space.

“NASA will send us our packet soon and then we will begin working,” Erichsen said. “It will be cool, because we will have NASA engineers working with the students. We will have conference calls and videos to talk and discuss.”

After the students are done creating their high-altitude balloon, they will send the project to NASA, then NASA will launch it into space, and send the samples back to Erichsen next school year for the students to analyze.

A lot of the students in Erichsen’s class are seniors, so the next group of students to come through his program will analyze the data that NASA sends back next school year.

“They are amazing, innovative students,” Erichsen said about his class. “They came up with this concept on their own. I just helped with their English. The idea and their concept was all their own.”

“The TechRise Student Challenge is an excellent way for students to get hands-on experience designing, building, and launching experiments on suborbital vehicles,” said Bill Nelson, NASA administrator. “I’m so impressed we received hundreds of entries from across the country and I want to congratulate the winning teams. I can’t wait to see these incredible experiments come to life.”

Kaiser Welch, a senior at Tooele High School worked as a leader on the project.

“Getting through the proposal process was a sense of relief and accomplishment, like we didn’t have to worry about it anymore…This project is a step towards the future in aerospace,” he said. “This project is taking a step towards the direction of manufacturing in space.”

When asked if Welch knew the students would be selected, he said he had absolutely no idea.

Hunter McPhee, also a senior at Tooele High School didn’t have a lot to say about the project but he said he is excited.

“It was pretty cool when we won [the proposal process],” he said. “Me and a couple other guys were sitting in our calculus class, watching the zoom meeting where they announced the winners and it was a ton of fun. I was pretty confident that we would win, because the ideas that we had were good.”

Kendell Topham, is a proud principal at Blue Peak High School.

“We are very proud of Mr. Erichsen and his students for their hard work, and dedication, and focus on this,” he said.

The students in Mr. Erichsen’s class are in the Aerospace Pathway, which was first created in 2014. The pathway was established in the Tooele County School District three years ago.

This spring, the students will job shadow companies in their field next spring.