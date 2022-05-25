Blue Peak graduates 20

Blue Peak High School awarded 20 high school diplomas during their graduation ceremony on Monday night in the school’s gym.

The Tooele City Fire Department opened the ceremony with the posting of colors followed by the national anthem played on a piano.

Principal Kendall Topham welcomed people in attendance and conducted the ceremony.

Kalli Fredrickson and Takoma Titara were the student speakers.

“We had a chance to be misfits together,” said Titara.

The school’s assistant principal Charles Mohler was the graduation speaker.

“I believe you will find your place in the world,” he said. “”I leave the world in your hands, and I know you will do great things.”

Topham advised the graduating class to take risks.

“Take risks,” he said, “but make them educated and well thought out … make wise decisions … use good judgment.”

Julia Holt, of the Tooele County School Board, officially accepted the class of 2022.

A recessional march to the “Grand March from Aida,” was on the program, but after the ceremony the students and family remained in the gym, exchanging hugs, congratulations and taking photos to record the moment.

Blue Peak High School is the school district’s alternative high school. It is located at the school district’s Community Learning Center in Tooele City.

Many of Blue Peak’s students are referred to the school by counselors at other high schools in Tooele Valley because the students are severely short of expected credits, putting timely graduation at risk, according to school district officials.

This was the first Tooele County High School graduation for the 2022 year. Other ceremonies for Adult Education, the Digital Education Center, and Dugway, Grantsville, Stansbury and Tooele High schools are scheduled for this week.